(KMAland) -- Ashland-Greenwood's Jaiden Tweton won her home meet while other KMAland conference schools and runners were at Westwood, ADM and West Marshall on Monday.
Westwood Invitational
West Harrison’s Katie Gore placed eighth in the girls race at the Westwood Invitational on Monday.
Gore was joined by teammates Chenoa Bowman and Sage Wallis, who ran 11th and 14th, respectively, to lead the Hawkeyes to 40 points and a third-place finish.
In the boy’s race, Riley Acker led the Hawkeyes in 15th place. Lawton-Bronson’s girls had 17 points and Siouxland Christian’s boys scored 18 to win their respective meets.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
ADM Invitational
Twin Cedars sophomore Rylee Dunkin had a strong run at the loaded ADM Invitational on Monday evening.
Dunkin placed fourth with a time of 21:26.40. Her teammate Cheyanne Bruns also had a solid run, placing 10th in the meet.
View the complete results linked here.
Ashland-Greenwood Invitational
Ashland-Greenwood’s Jaiden Tweton ran to victory at her home invitational on Monday. The Bluejay standout posted a winning time of 21:00.40 to edge past Palmyra freshman Emily Frey, who ran a 21:09.17.
The Jays had 33 points to finish in second place, placing Darby Walsh and Dayna Wilson 6th and 13th, respectively. Palmyra had 45 points in fourth and had one other top 10 runner in Ava Palm, who placed 10th.
In the boys race, Palmyra had 58 points in fifth place. Drew Moyer, Chandler Berry and Karter Nider ran 9th, 10th and 13th, respectively, for the Panthers.
Douglas County West won the girls title with 28 points while Fort Calhoun had 29 to win the boys championship. View the complete results from the girls meet here and the boys meet here.
West Marshall Invitational
Ankeny Christian Academy participated at the West Marshall meet on Monday evening.
The Bluegrass Conference school was led by a 14th-place finish from Brody Hoefle in the boys race.
View the complete results from the meet below.