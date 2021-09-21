(KMAland) -- The Logan-Magnolia girls won another team title behind another stellar performance from the Sporrer sisters while the Harlan and Central Decatur boys and Glenwood girls were also champions.
AT Creston
The Glenwood and Clarinda girls finished first and second in the Class A team race with 53 and 73 points, respectively. The Rams received top 15 days from Rachel Mullenax (seventh), Madelyn Berglund (eighth), Brooklyn Schultz (11th), Breckyn Petersen (12th) and Ryley Nebel (15th). Clarinda's Mayson Hartley took third, Raenna Henke was 10th and Ashlyn Eberly claimed 13th. Atlantic's Ava Rush paced KMAland runners by finishing second in 19:58.50. Teammate Claire Pellett came home in fourth.
ADM and Earlham won the two-class boys titles on Tuesday while Nodaway Valley was a small class runner-up.
In Class A, Red Oak's Baylor Bergren paced the field by finishing third. Atlantic's Drew Engler was sixth and Zane Berg claimed eighth. Clarinda's Kyle Wagoner finished seventh and teammate Treyton Schaapherder was 15th. Roi Soriano (Thomas Jefferson) and Preston Slavman (Glenwood) also medaled in 14th and 15th.
In Class B, Nodaway Valley had two medalists: Doug Berg (fourth) and Malachi Broers (eighth). Martensdale-St. Marys finished third as a team with 89 points.
View results from Wednesday's Class B races below.
DISCLAIMER: KMA Sports has not received official results from the Class B races.
AT Tri-Center
Logan-Magnolia claimed another team title led by another 1-2 finish from the Sporrer sisters: Courtney (19:08.00) and Madison (19:12.00). Haedyn Hall finished seventh (21:22.00), Mya Moss ninth (21:30.00) and Greylan Hornbeck 13th (22:02.00). Harlan took second in the team standings, paced by third and fourth-place medals from Lindsey Sonderman (19:42.00) and Kaia Bieker (20:01.00). Ellie Gross, Jenna Gesser, Taylor Bieker and Emily Schechinger were eighth, 10th, 11th and 14th, respectively. Other medalists included Tri-Center's Quincey Schneckloth (fifth), Boyer Valley's Mariah Falkena (sixth), and Clara Gorham (15th).
On the boy side, Harlan edged Missouri Valley and Tyler Shelton won the individual race in 17:03.00. Woodbine's Landon Bendgen claimed second (17:08), Underwood's Bryce Patten took third (17:22.00), Boyer Valley's Patrick Heffernan was fourth (17:34.00) and Harlan's Ian Shelton rounded out the top five (17:57.00).
Kaiden Milliken (ninth) and Joseph Bragg (12th) also medaled for Harlan while Woodbine's Gunner Wagner, Missouri Valley's Cody Gilpin (eighth), Brek Boruff (10th) and Will Gutzmer (11th), as well as AHSTW's Caleb Hatch (13th) and Treynor's John Ross Biederman (14th) had top 15 finishes.
Creighton Prep Invite AT Boys Town
Lewis Central finished eighth in the 16-team field with 216 points. Ethan Eichhorn collected a third-place finish in 16:45.
AT Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
The Central Decatur girls finished third with 139 points. Harrisen Bevan led the way with a fourth-place day while Hadley Bell was sixth and Aniston Jones 15th.
The CD boys, meanwhile, edged Albia for the team title. William Gillis took home top honors in 17:17.35 while Tate Swartz, Vincent Carcamo, Gunner Smith and Joe Sheetz also medaled with finishes of fifth, seventh, ninth and 14th. Wayne's RC Hicks collected runner-up honors in 17:53.83. Teammate Levi Moss finished 10th.
View the full results here.
AT West Marshall
The Ankeny Christian boys finished fourth as a team with 90 points, led by Daniel Schoening's sixth-place finish (19:07). Brody Hoefle also medaled in 10th.
AT Sheldon
Sergeant Bluff-Luton paced the KMAland girls field with a third-place finish, led by Sophia Karras' fifth-place outing. Teammate Sabrina Hazuka's finished 11th. Sioux City East's Kaia Downs was the champion (19:00.91) while teammates Alexys Jones and Mariah Morrow had respective finishes of ninth and 15th.
The Sergeant Bluff-Luton boys also finished third, doing so behind a sixth-place finish from Carlos Rodriguez (17:17.79). Sioux City East's Brody Comstock took seventh in 17:22.18.
AT Benton (Missouri)
AT Smithville
Rock Port's Aubrey Watkins finished 14th in the girls race in 23:27.00. View the full results from Tuesday's meet below.
AT Malcom
Conestoga's Danie Parriott was the only KMAland girls medalist with a fourth-place showing in 20:52.80, leading her team to a sixth-place finish.
In the boys race, Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Watter took ninth and Syracuse finished 10th. No KMAland runners collected hardware.
MISSING: AT BENTON