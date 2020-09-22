(KMAland) -- The Glenwood and Harlan girls and boys won team titles while Baker, Becker, Bieker, Bouwers, Downs, Dunkin, Gross and Jimenez won individual championships on Tuesday in KMAland XC action.
Creston Invitational
The Glenwood girls and boys won team championships at the two-class Creston Invitational on Tuesday.
In Class A girls, Glenwood had 36 points behind five in the top 15. Glenwood’s Emma Hughes placed second while Erin Schultz was fourth, Riley Wiese came in sixth, Rachel Mullennax placed ninth and Ryley Nebel was 15th.
Creston’s Braelyn Baker ran to a win in the race while teammate Paige Davis finished in 12th. Atlantic ended up third in the team race with 105 points, led by Taylor McCreedy’s own third-place finish.
Clarinda’s Mayson Hartley placed fifth while Red Oak’s Alex McCunn was seventh. Lewis Central’s Haley Bach and Natalie Smith were eighth and 10th, respectively, and Chloe DeVries of Red Oak ran 11th.
Creston had 121 points to place fourth while Lewis Central was fifth with 127. Clarinda had 176, Red Oak 177, Thomas Jefferson 203 and Shenandoah 232 to finish sixth, seventh, ninth and 10th, respectively.
In Class B girls, Mount Ayr was the highest finisher in second place with 54 points. Karlie Larsen, Malaya Jones, Natalie Schaefer and MaKenna Jones were all within the top 13 with finishes in seventh, eighth, 12th and 13th, respectively.
Nodaway Valley’s Sophia Broers was the highest area finisher with a runner-up finish. Erin Ford and Lily Day — also of Nodaway Valley — came in 10th and 14th. McKinna Hogan of Lenox (3rd), Gabrielle Valencia of East Union (6th), Christa Cass from Orient-Macksburg (9th) and CAM’s Mia South (11th) were other medalists.
Glenwood’s boys put up 54 points to win the Class A meet while Atlantic was next with 64 and Lewis Central had 72 in third.
Craig Alan Becker of Atlantic ran to the win in 16:34.10 to finish ahead of Lewis Central’s Ethan Eichhorn and Aidan Booton of Thomas Jefferson. Glenwood’s Andrew Smith and Juan Martinez from Thomas Jefferson rounded out the top five.
Glenwood also placed Nathan Rohrberg (8th) and Liam Hays (10th) in the top 10 while Nathan Sell of Lewis Central was sixth, Red Oak’s Baylor Bergren took seventh and Creston’s Clayton Stafford was ninth.
Atlantic had Drew Engler, Zane Berg and Ethan Williams finished 11th through 13th, and Jon McCall of Clarinda was 15th in the race.
On the Class B side, Nodaway Valley had 52 points and West Nodaway scored 78 to finish in second and third behind Earlham’s 21. Tyler Blay led the area with a third-place finish.
Nodaway Valley’s Toby Bower, Doug Berg and Ben Breheny ran fifth, seventh and ninth, respectively, and Riley Blay and West Nodaway went 10th and 11th. CAM’s Ethan Follman was 13th, Briar Knapp of Mount Ayr placed 14th and Bedford’s Owen Lucas was 15th.
View the complete results below.
Tri-Center Invitational
Harlan swept the team and individual championships at the Tri-Center Invitational on Tuesday.
The Cyclone girls scored 20 points with six runners in the top 11. Kaia Bieker won the championship while Liv Freund was 3rd, Brecken Van Baale took 4th and Abi Albertsen was 5th. Ellie Gross and Olivia Anderson added 7th and 11th place finishes for Harlan.
Logan-Magnolia’s Courtney Sporrer placed second, and Julia Kock and Chloe Falkena of AHSTW came in 6th and 9th, respectively. The Lady Vikes scored 60 points to finish just ahead of Lo-Ma with 76. Tri-Center was fourth with 105 and led by Kyla Corrin’s 8th place finish.
Mya Moss of Logan-Magnolia (10th), Abby Mandel of Boyer Valley (12th), Tri-Center’s Karis Corrin (13th) and AHSTW’s Holly Hoepner (14th) and Kailey Jones (15th) were others in the top 15.
The Harlan boys also claimed the team title with 28 points, led by individual champion Trey Gross, who ran a 14:50.00. The Cyclones also had Mitchell Rueschenberg (5th), Reed Boardman (6th), Ian Shelton (7th), Kaiden Milliken (9th) and Seth Anderson (11th) in the top 11.
Missouri Valley’s second-place finish was led by Brek Boruff, who claimed a runner-up spot of his own. The Big Reds scored 59 points and also had help from Will Gutzmer (8th) and Jackson Hustak (10th).
Tri-Center had 96 points in third place with Sean McGee and Michael Denning running in 12th and 15th, respectively. Woodbine’s Landon Bendgen led the Tigers with a third-place finish, as they finished with 106 points in fourth.
Patrick Heffernan of Boyer Valley came in fourth place while teammate Clay Roberts came in 14th. The Bulldogs had 123 points to round out the team top five. Logan-Magnolia’s Noah Bock placed 13th.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Invitational
Central Decatur’s girls finished second while the boys took third at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont on Tuesday.
The Cardinal girls placed two in the top 12 with Harrisen Bevan going ninth and Hadley Bell 12th on their way to 125 points. Rylee Dunkin of Twin Cedars won the meet, and her teammate Cheyanne Bruns had a solid third-place run.
J’Lyn Knutson of Melcher-Dallas placed eighth while Hagan Arnold of Wayne came in 13th. Wayne placed sixth with 198 points.
In the boy’s race, Randy Jimenez of Southeast Warren won the individual championship in 16:54.37. William Gillis of Central Decatur was second while Tyson McDole came in eighth, and Vincent Carcamo ended up in 13th. The Cardinals had 143 points.
Wayne’s RC Hicks placed fourth while Ronan Jimenez of Southeast Warren ended up seventh. Pekin won both team titles with 34 and 108 points in the girls and boys meets, respectively.
View the complete results linked here.
Sheldon Invitational
Sioux City East’s girls and Sioux City North’s boys were winners on Tuesday at the Sheldon Invitational.
Sioux City East scored 61 points to win the girls meet behind an individual championship from Kaia Downs, who was followed by teammates Sydney Helt (4th) and Alex Flattery (11th).
Sioux City North was second in the girls team and individual race. Elizabeth Jordan was the runner-up while Lillian Garay placed seventh and Mia Norton was 10th for the Stars, which scored 79 points.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Sabrina Hazuka and Sophia Karras placed eighth and 12th, respectively, as the Warriors took fourth with 93 points.
Sioux City North had 17 points in the boys race thanks to a 1-2-3 finish from Jaysen Bouwers, Will Lohr and Gabe Nash. Beshanena Gutema was fifth, Yemane Kifle came in sixth and Fithawi Andemichael ended up eighth for the Stars.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Carlos Rodriguez had a ninth-place run for the Warriors, which scored 121 points in fourth. Sioux City East’s Ryan Campbell was 12th and scored 132 points in fifth. Sioux City West had 278 points in 10th.
View the complete results linked here.
PCM Invitational
Ankeny Christian Academy participated at the PCM Invitational on Tuesday. Brody Hoefle was an 11th-place finisher for ACA, which placed fourth with 96 team points in the boys race.
View the complete results below.
Malcolm Invitational
Johnson County Central’s Ashlei McDonald placed fifth at the Malcolm Invitational on Tuesday evening.
Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water placed fifth in the girls race and 12th in the boys. Lincoln Christian swept the team titles while Minden’s Jessie Hurt and Adams Central’s Reuben Barry won individual championships.
View the complete results below.
