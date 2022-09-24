(KMAland) -- Glenwood swept team championships in Harlan while Lindsey Sonderman and Ethan Eichhorn took individual titles & Riley Blay and the Maryville teams ran in Columbia on Saturday.
Cyclone Invitational (at Harlan)
The Glenwood teams swept their way to championships in Harlan while Lindsey Sonderman defended her home course and Lewis Central’s Ethan Eichhorn claimed a title of his own.
Sonderman was the girl’s champion in 19:03.40, finishing ahead of Madelyn Berglund of Glenwood (19:40.36) and Mayson Hartley of Clarinda (19:55.69). Lola Mendlik of Denison-Schleswig also ran a sub-20 and took fifth in 19:59.50.
Atlantic’s Claire Pellett, Marie Dea of Kuemper Catholic, Glenwood’s Lauren Hughes, Harlan’s Brylee Schechinger and Belle Berg of Atlantic rounded out the top 10. Other KMAlanders in the top 15:
11. Carly Henderson, Riverside
12. Lilly Irwin, Underwood
14. Maya Hunter, Clarinda
15. Breckyn Petersen, Glenwood
Glenwood won the team title with 70 points to finish ahead of Harlan’s 79. Atlantic took third with 127, and Denison-Schleswig grabbed a fifth-place finish with 153. Other KMAland teams:
6. Clarinda (175)
7. Treynor (188)
8. Abraham Lincoln (196)
9. Lewis Central (204)
10. Riverside (204)
11. AHSTW (214)
12. Kuemper Catholic (266)
13. Thomas Jefferson (341)
14. Red Oak (420)
In the boy’s race, Ethan Eichhorn ran a 15:55.31 to win the individual championship. Bryant Keller of Glenwood was the runner-up in 16:13.84, and St. Albert’s Colin Lillie and Andrew Smith of Glenwood went fourth and fifth, respectively, with times of 16:25.60 and 16:42.50.
Other area runners in the top 10 included Lewis Central’s Kade Diercks (6th), Clarinda’s Treyton Schaapherder (7th) and Kyle Wagoner (8th), Glenwood’s Kevin Coots (9th) and Ryan North of Kuemper Catholic (10th).
Other KMAlanders in the top 15:
11. Marshall Arkfeld, Lewis Central
12. Jacob Greving, Kuemper Catholic
13. Leo Flores, Denison-Schleswig
14. Owen Wise, St. Albert
15. Dillon Anderson, Glenwood
On the team side, Glenwood ran away with the title with 50 points. Lewis Central was second with 97, St. Albert had 153 in fourth and Kuemper Catholic took fifth with 160. Other KMAland teams:
6. Atlantic (174)
7. Harlan (191)
8. Riverside (198)
9. Clarinda (206)
10. Denison-Schleswig (215)
11. Abraham Lincoln (236)
12. Thomas Jefferson (268)
13. Treynor (272)
14. Underwood (420)
View the complete results from the meet linked below.
Gans Creek Classic (at Columbia, Missouri)
Riley Blay and both Maryville teams ran at the Gans Creek Classic in Columbia, Missouri on Saturday.
Blay of West Nodaway had a strong time of 16:11.3 to finish 29th in the Boys Gold Division. The Maryville boys were 21st with 549 points in the Blue Division. Dylan Matters ran a 17:25.4 to finish 29th.
In the girl’s race, Maryville was sixth with 201 points in the White Division. Katherine Pohren had the top time for the Spoofhounds with a 22:49.8 in 35th.
Find the complete results from the meet linked here.