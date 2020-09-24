(KMAland) -- The Nodaway Valley and Plattsmouth girls and boys and Ashland-Greenwood girls picked up team wins while Binder, Bower, Paulson and Wooten were area individual winners on Thursday in KMAland XC.
MVAOCOU Invitational
**KMAland Girls Individual Top 15 Finishers**
8. Claire Miller, Denison-Schleswig (22:30.60)
12. Carissa Spainer, Treynor (23:48.05)
**KMAland Boys Individual Top 15 Finishers**
2. Cole Dooley, Treynor (17:23.33)
7. Landon Bendgen, Woodbine (18:50.02)
10. Mason Yochum, Treynor (18:56.43)
11. Adolfo Vargas, Denison-Schleswig (19:34.42)
13. Ricky Ledesma, Denison-Schleswig (19:52.97)
**KMAland Girls Team Standings**
3. Denison-Schleswig (96 points)
5. Treynor (114 points)
**KMAland Boys Team Standings**
2. Woodbine (94 points)
4. Denison-Schleswig (108 points)
6. Treynor (125 points)
Girls Individual Winner: Erika Kuntz, Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central (20:59.89)
Boys Individual Winner: Eric Brannon, Siouxland Christian (17:21.73)
Girls Team Winner: Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central (25 points)
Boys Team Winner: Siouxland Christian (53 points)
View complete results from the meet here.
Roland Story Norseman Invitational
**KMAland Girls Individual Top 15 Finishers**
9. Maria Dea, Kuemper Catholic (22:47)
**KMAland Boys Individual Top 15 Finishers**
4. Michael Pottebaum, Kuemper Catholic (17:41)
**KMAland Girls Team Standings**
7. Kuemper Catholic (173 points)
**KMAland Boys Team Standings**
4. Kuemper Catholic (110 points)
Girls Individual Winner: Ella Waddle, Panorama (20:20)
Boys Individual Winner: Clay Pehl, Madrid (16:08)
Girls Team Winner: Roland-Story (32 points)
Boys Team Winner: Madrid (25 points)
View complete girls results linked here and boys results here.
Nebraska City Invitational
**KMAland Girls Individual Top 15 Finishers**
1. Sydney Binder, Auburn (21:28.97)
2. Chloe Schaulis, Nebraska City (22:15.26)
3. Natalie Briggs, Plattsmouth (23:35.85)
4. Brianna Fulton, Nebraska City (23:49.78)
5. Ava Lasure, Plattsmouth (23:56.78)
6. Sophia Wehrbein, Plattsmouth (24:02.97)
7. Malayna Madsen, Nebraska City (24:11.26)
8. Kyra Becker, Auburn (24:13.53)
9. Jozlyn Barns, Plattsmouth (24:16.13)
10. Courtlyn Keeling, Auburn (24:21.28)
11. Lilly Frields, Nebraska City (24:42.52)
12. Ava Armbruser, Falls City (24:49.39)
13. Nia Crawford, Falls City (25:00.30)
14. Ava Gerdes, Auburn (25:34.82)
15. Margaret Miller, Auburn (26:31.92)
**KMAland Boys Individual Top 15 Finishers**
1. Kaleb Wooten, Plattsmouth (17:25.64)
2. Sam Campin, Plattsmouth (17:30.67)
4. Eli Bottom, Falls City (17:54.69)
5. Elijah Dix, Plattsmouth (18:15.50)
6. Sabir Musa, Nebraska City (18:29.32)
7. Tristan Perry, Auburn (18:36.86)
8. Carter Moss, Plattsmouth (18:37.17)
9. Jacob Zitek, Plattsmouth (18:57.91)
10. Alex Rico, Nebraska City (19:03.32)
12. Cole Jorgenson, Sidney (19:12.41)
13. Ian Kalaguis, Plattsmouth (19:30.13)
14. Hayden Beccare, Nebraska City (19:37.90)
**KMAland Girls Team Standings**
1. Plattsmouth (23 points)
2. Nebraska City (24 points)
3. Auburn (31 points)
**KMAland Boys Team Standings**
1. Plattsmouth (16 points)
2. Nebraska City (44 points)
4. Auburn (65 points)
5. Falls City (75 points)
6. Essex (110 points)
View complete results linked here.
Audubon Invitational
**KMAland Girls Individual Top 15 Finishers**
1. Georgia Paulson, Underwood (21:29.60)
2. Sophia Broers, Nodaway Valley (21:46.60)
3. Grace Slater, Audubon (22:06.30)
4. Christa Cass, Orient-Macksburg (23:48.30)
5. Kylie Petersen, Boyer Valley (24:06.50)
6. Becca Cody, Riverside (24:32.60)
7. Bre Boruff, Missouri Valley (24:33.40)
8. Jordyn Reimer, Underwood (24:47.40)
9. Morgan Hanson, IKM-Manning (25:16.20)
10. Lily Day, Nodaway Valley (25:23.30)
11. Camryn Paulsen, Exira/EHK (25:37.00)
12. Ella Petersen, Exira/EHK (25:40.30)
13. Bella Boruff, Missouri Valley (25:45.40)
14. Julianna Stribe, IKM-Manning (25:49.10)
15. Stormy Noble, Riverside (25:52.60)
**KMAland Boys Individual Top 15 Finishers**
1. Toby Bower, Nodaway Valley (17:43.40)
2. Quentin Dreyer, IKM-Manning (17:46.40)
3. Gable Porter, Underwood (18:15.90)
4. Doug Berg, Nodaway Valley (18:19.40)
5. Cody Gilpin, Missouri Valley (18:31.60)
6. Ben Breheny, Nodaway Valley (18:45.80)
7. Bryce Patten, Underwood (18:54.80)
8. Brek Boruff, Missouri Valley (19:04.30)
9. Connor Keller, IKM-Manning (19:05.30)
10. Patrick Heffernan, Boyer Valley (19:07.80)
11. Lane Sams, IKM-Manning (19:09.30)
12. Will Gutzmer, Missouri Valley (19:12.10)
13. Clay Roberts, Boyer Valley (19:35.30)
14. Ben Schroder, Riverside (19:43.10)
15. Kaden Ogle, Underwood (19:50.00)
**KMAland Girls Team Standings**
1. Nodaway Valley (48 points)
2. Underwood (55 points)
3. Exira/EHK (63 points)
4. Missouri Valley (84 points)
5. Audubon (89 points)
**KMAland Boys Team Standings**
1. Nodaway Valley (56 points)
2. Missouri Valley (62 points)
3. IKM-Manning (64 points)
4. Underwood (76 points)
5. Rivesride (105 points)
6. Boyer Valley (139 points)
7. Orient-Macksburg (185 points)
View complete results linked here.
ACGC Charger Invitational
**KMAland Girls Individual Top 15 Finishers**
2. McKinna Hogan, Lenox (23:10.11)
4. Gabrielle Valencia, East Union (23:30.90)
10. Mia South, CAM (25:30.94)
14. Jillian Valencia, East Union (26:55.17)
15. Maggie Girardi, Martensdale-St. Marys (27:19.32)
**KMAland Boys Individual Top 15 Finishers**
7. Ethan Follman, CAM (20:42.44)
10. Korben Brunt, CAM (21:06.37)
13. Mizael Gomez, Lenox (21:26.17)
14. Jacob Driskill, East Union (21:27.34)
**KMAland Girls Team Standings**
3. East Union (63 points)
**KMAland Boys Team Standings**
2. CAM (72 points)
5. East Union (107 points)
Girls Individual Winner: Rylee Sloss, ACGC (22:26.38)
Girls Team Winner: ACGC (26 points)
Boys Individual Winner: Trevin Suhr, ACGC (18:29.01)
Boys Team Winner: ACGC (15 points)
View complete results below.
Moravia Invitational
**KMAland Girls Individual Top 15 Finishers**
None
**KMAland Boys Individual Top 15 Finishers**
None
**KMAland Girls Team Standings**
None
**KMAland Boys Team Standings**
None
Girls Individual Winner: Emerson Fehrer, Chariton (24:00.80)
Girls Team Winner: Chariton (29 points)
Boys Individual Winner: Dawson Bonnett, Albia (19:25.38)
Boys Team Winner: Albia (21 points)
View complete results from the girls race here and boys race here.
North Bend Central Invitational
**KMAland Girls Individual Top 15 Finishers**
3. Jaiden Tweton, Ashland-Greenwood (21:22.02)
4. Emily Frey, Palmyra (21:41.53)
6. Ava Palm, Palmyra (22:55.51)
8. Darby Walsh, Ashland-Greenwood (23:15.72)
9. Dayna Wilson, Ashland-Greenwood (23:45.22)
**KMAland Boys Individual Top 15 Finishers**
7. Drew Moyer, Palmyra (18:32.20)
13. Chandler Berry, Palmyra (19:12.80)
**KMAland Girls Team Standings**
1. Ashland-Greenwood (35 points)
3. Palmyra (63 points)
**KMAland Boys Team Standings**
5. Palmyra (76 points)
Girls Individual Winner: Marisol Deanda, Schuyler Central (21:02.90)
Boys Individual Winner: Payton Davis, Aquinas Catholic (17:02.54)
Boys Team Winner: Aquinas Catholic (16 points)
View complete results linked here.
Missing Results
Yankton (SD) Meet
Fort Calhoun (NE) Meet
Thayer Central (NE) Meet