(KMAland) -- The Nodaway Valley and Plattsmouth girls and boys and Ashland-Greenwood girls picked up team wins while Binder, Bower, Paulson and Wooten were area individual winners on Thursday in KMAland XC.

MVAOCOU Invitational 

**KMAland Girls Individual Top 15 Finishers**

8. Claire Miller, Denison-Schleswig (22:30.60)

12. Carissa Spainer, Treynor (23:48.05)

**KMAland Boys Individual Top 15 Finishers**

2. Cole Dooley, Treynor (17:23.33)

7. Landon Bendgen, Woodbine (18:50.02)

10. Mason Yochum, Treynor (18:56.43)

11. Adolfo Vargas, Denison-Schleswig (19:34.42)

13. Ricky Ledesma, Denison-Schleswig (19:52.97)

**KMAland Girls Team Standings**

3. Denison-Schleswig (96 points)

5. Treynor (114 points)

**KMAland Boys Team Standings**

2. Woodbine (94 points)

4. Denison-Schleswig (108 points)

6. Treynor (125 points)

Girls Individual Winner: Erika Kuntz, Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central (20:59.89)

Boys Individual Winner: Eric Brannon, Siouxland Christian (17:21.73)

Girls Team Winner: Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central (25 points)

Boys Team Winner: Siouxland Christian (53 points)

View complete results from the meet here.

Roland Story Norseman Invitational 

**KMAland Girls Individual Top 15 Finishers**

9. Maria Dea, Kuemper Catholic (22:47)

**KMAland Boys Individual Top 15 Finishers**

4. Michael Pottebaum, Kuemper Catholic (17:41)

**KMAland Girls Team Standings**

7. Kuemper Catholic (173 points)

**KMAland Boys Team Standings**

4. Kuemper Catholic (110 points)

Girls Individual Winner: Ella Waddle, Panorama (20:20)

Boys Individual Winner: Clay Pehl, Madrid (16:08)

Girls Team Winner: Roland-Story (32 points)

Boys Team Winner: Madrid (25 points)

View complete girls results linked here and boys results here.

Nebraska City Invitational 

**KMAland Girls Individual Top 15 Finishers**

1. Sydney Binder, Auburn (21:28.97)

2. Chloe Schaulis, Nebraska City (22:15.26)

3. Natalie Briggs, Plattsmouth (23:35.85)

4. Brianna Fulton, Nebraska City (23:49.78)

5. Ava Lasure, Plattsmouth (23:56.78)

6. Sophia Wehrbein, Plattsmouth (24:02.97)

7. Malayna Madsen, Nebraska City (24:11.26)

8. Kyra Becker, Auburn (24:13.53)

9. Jozlyn Barns, Plattsmouth (24:16.13)

10. Courtlyn Keeling, Auburn (24:21.28)

11. Lilly Frields, Nebraska City (24:42.52)

12. Ava Armbruser, Falls City (24:49.39)

13. Nia Crawford, Falls City (25:00.30)

14. Ava Gerdes, Auburn (25:34.82)

15. Margaret Miller, Auburn (26:31.92)

**KMAland Boys Individual Top 15 Finishers**

1. Kaleb Wooten, Plattsmouth (17:25.64)

2. Sam Campin, Plattsmouth (17:30.67)

4. Eli Bottom, Falls City (17:54.69)

5. Elijah Dix, Plattsmouth (18:15.50)

6. Sabir Musa, Nebraska City (18:29.32)

7. Tristan Perry, Auburn (18:36.86)

8. Carter Moss, Plattsmouth (18:37.17)

9. Jacob Zitek, Plattsmouth (18:57.91)

10. Alex Rico, Nebraska City (19:03.32)

12. Cole Jorgenson, Sidney (19:12.41)

13. Ian Kalaguis, Plattsmouth (19:30.13)

14. Hayden Beccare, Nebraska City (19:37.90)

**KMAland Girls Team Standings**

1. Plattsmouth (23 points)

2. Nebraska City (24 points)

3. Auburn (31 points)

**KMAland Boys Team Standings**

1. Plattsmouth (16 points)

2. Nebraska City (44 points)

4. Auburn (65 points)

5. Falls City (75 points)

6. Essex (110 points)

View complete results linked here

Audubon Invitational 

**KMAland Girls Individual Top 15 Finishers**

1. Georgia Paulson, Underwood (21:29.60)

2. Sophia Broers, Nodaway Valley (21:46.60)

3. Grace Slater, Audubon (22:06.30)

4. Christa Cass, Orient-Macksburg (23:48.30)

5. Kylie Petersen, Boyer Valley (24:06.50)

6. Becca Cody, Riverside (24:32.60)

7. Bre Boruff, Missouri Valley (24:33.40)

8. Jordyn Reimer, Underwood (24:47.40)

9. Morgan Hanson, IKM-Manning (25:16.20)

10. Lily Day, Nodaway Valley (25:23.30)

11. Camryn Paulsen, Exira/EHK (25:37.00)

12. Ella Petersen, Exira/EHK (25:40.30)

13. Bella Boruff, Missouri Valley (25:45.40)

14. Julianna Stribe, IKM-Manning (25:49.10)

15. Stormy Noble, Riverside (25:52.60)

**KMAland Boys Individual Top 15 Finishers**

1. Toby Bower, Nodaway Valley (17:43.40)

2. Quentin Dreyer, IKM-Manning (17:46.40)

3. Gable Porter, Underwood (18:15.90)

4. Doug Berg, Nodaway Valley (18:19.40)

5. Cody Gilpin, Missouri Valley (18:31.60)

6. Ben Breheny, Nodaway Valley (18:45.80)

7. Bryce Patten, Underwood (18:54.80)

8. Brek Boruff, Missouri Valley (19:04.30)

9. Connor Keller, IKM-Manning (19:05.30)

10. Patrick Heffernan, Boyer Valley (19:07.80)

11. Lane Sams, IKM-Manning (19:09.30)

12. Will Gutzmer, Missouri Valley (19:12.10)

13. Clay Roberts, Boyer Valley (19:35.30)

14. Ben Schroder, Riverside (19:43.10)

15. Kaden Ogle, Underwood (19:50.00)

**KMAland Girls Team Standings**

1. Nodaway Valley (48 points)

2. Underwood (55 points)

3. Exira/EHK (63 points)

4. Missouri Valley (84 points)

5. Audubon (89 points)

**KMAland Boys Team Standings**

1. Nodaway Valley (56 points)

2. Missouri Valley (62 points)

3. IKM-Manning (64 points)

4. Underwood (76 points)

5. Rivesride (105 points)

6. Boyer Valley (139 points)

7. Orient-Macksburg (185 points)

View complete results linked here

ACGC Charger Invitational 

**KMAland Girls Individual Top 15 Finishers**

2. McKinna Hogan, Lenox (23:10.11)

4. Gabrielle Valencia, East Union (23:30.90)

10. Mia South, CAM (25:30.94)

14. Jillian Valencia, East Union (26:55.17)

15. Maggie Girardi, Martensdale-St. Marys (27:19.32)

**KMAland Boys Individual Top 15 Finishers**

7. Ethan Follman, CAM (20:42.44)

10. Korben Brunt, CAM (21:06.37)

13. Mizael Gomez, Lenox (21:26.17)

14. Jacob Driskill, East Union (21:27.34)

**KMAland Girls Team Standings**

3. East Union (63 points)

**KMAland Boys Team Standings**

2. CAM (72 points)

5. East Union (107 points)

Girls Individual Winner: Rylee Sloss, ACGC (22:26.38)

Girls Team Winner: ACGC (26 points)

Boys Individual Winner: Trevin Suhr, ACGC (18:29.01)

Boys Team Winner: ACGC (15 points)

View complete results below.

Moravia Invitational 

**KMAland Girls Individual Top 15 Finishers**

None

**KMAland Boys Individual Top 15 Finishers**

None

**KMAland Girls Team Standings**

None

**KMAland Boys Team Standings**

None

Girls Individual Winner: Emerson Fehrer, Chariton (24:00.80)

Girls Team Winner: Chariton (29 points)

Boys Individual Winner: Dawson Bonnett, Albia (19:25.38)

Boys Team Winner: Albia (21 points)

View complete results from the girls race here and boys race here.

North Bend Central Invitational 

**KMAland Girls Individual Top 15 Finishers**

3. Jaiden Tweton, Ashland-Greenwood (21:22.02)

4. Emily Frey, Palmyra (21:41.53)

6. Ava Palm, Palmyra (22:55.51)

8. Darby Walsh, Ashland-Greenwood (23:15.72)

9. Dayna Wilson, Ashland-Greenwood (23:45.22)

**KMAland Boys Individual Top 15 Finishers**

7. Drew Moyer, Palmyra (18:32.20)

13. Chandler Berry, Palmyra (19:12.80)

**KMAland Girls Team Standings**

1. Ashland-Greenwood (35 points)

3. Palmyra (63 points)

**KMAland Boys Team Standings**

5. Palmyra (76 points)

Girls Individual Winner: Marisol Deanda, Schuyler Central (21:02.90)

Boys Individual Winner: Payton Davis, Aquinas Catholic (17:02.54)

Boys Team Winner: Aquinas Catholic (16 points)

View complete results linked here.

