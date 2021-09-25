(KMAland) -- The Harlan girls and Glenwood boys ran to team titles in Harlan to highlight Saturday's KMAland cross country action.
AT Harlan
Lindsey Sonderman led the Cyclones to the team title in 19:21.65 while Kaia Bieker took fourth (20:14.74) and Ellie Gross was 13th. Glenwood took second in the team race, paced by Madelyn Berglund in seventh (20:33.75). Rachel Mullenax, Riley Weise and Breckyn Petersen were 10th, 11th and 14th, respectively. Denison-Schleswig's Lola Mendlik was second, Atlantic's Ava Rush took third and Kaia Bieker completed the top five.
Clarinda's Mayson Hartley (sixth), Raenna Henke (eighth) and Ashlyn Eberly (12th) medaled, along with St. Albert's Tyler Tingley (ninth).
On the boys side, Glenwood won the team title with 64 points. The Rams had two medalists: Bryant Keller (second in 16:46.62) and Liam Hays (fifth in 17:09.18). Lewis Central was second thanks to Ethan Eichhorn's title in 16:20.38. St. Albert's Colin Lillie was third (17:06.66) and Harlan's Tyler Shelton took fourth (17:08.88). Red Oak's Baylor Bergren (sixth), Atlantic's Drew Engler (seventh) and Zane Berg (ninth), Clarinda's Kyle Wagoner (eighth) and TJ's Roi Soriano (10th) posted top 10 finishes while Treyton Schaapherder (Clarinda), Mason Yochum (Treynor) and Madelo Dang (St. Albert) also medaled.
AT University of Missouri
Maryville finished ninth, highlighted by Jag Galapin's 10th-place finish in 16:25.90 while Connor Blackford narrowly missed medaling in 16th. Riley Blay (Nodaway Valley) was the top KMAland finisher, doing so in sixth with a time of 16:19.10. View the full results here.
AT University of Minnesota
The Sioux City North won the 47-team meet with 158 points. Will Lohr led the way with a fourth-place finish in 16:12.60 while Natnael Kifle was eighth in 16:21.50. Gabe Nash took 17th.