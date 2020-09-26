(KMAland) -- Tri-Center’s Peyton Pogge returned and ran to a win while the Glenwood girls, Atlantic boys and Craig Alan Becker also nabbed championships in Harlan on Saturday.
Harlan Cyclone Invitational
**KMAland Girls Individual Top 15 Finishers**
1. Peyton Pogge, SR, Tri-Center (20:01.93)
2. Brecken Van Baale, SR, Harlan (20:16.40)
3. Emma Hughes, SR, Glenwood (20:19.02)
4. Clara Teigland, SO, Treynor (20:23.40)
5. Kaia Bieker, JR, Harlan (20:30.90)
6. Mayson Hartley, SO, Clarinda (20:34.34)
7. Taylor McCreedy, SR, Atlantic (20:40.34)
8. Ava Rush, SO, Atlantic (21:02.50)
9. Liv Freund, SR, Harlan (21:12.62)
10. Erin Schultz, SR, Glenwood (21:14.52)
11. Lauren Hughes, FR, Glenwood (21:21.65)
12. Riley Wiese, JR, Glenwood (21:22.68)
13. Claire Pellett, FR, Atlantic (21:25.65)
14. Hanna Schimmer, JR, Abraham Lincoln (21:28.08)
15. Chloe Nash, 7th, Lewis Central (21:30.27)
**KMAland Girls Team Standings**
1. Glenwood (48 points)
2. Harlan (53 points)
3. Atlantic (74 points)
4. Tri-Center (143 points)
5. Abraham Lincoln (157 points)
6. Treynor (162 points)
7. Lewis Central (181 points)
8. Red Oak (184 points)
9. Thomas Jefferson (197 points)
10. Denison-Schleswig (258 points)
**KMAland Boys Individual Top 15 Finishers**
1. Craig Alan Becker, SR, Atlantic (16:20.90)
2. Ethan Eichhorn, FR, Lewis Central (16:35.68)
3. Aidan Booton, SR, Thomas Jefferson (16:39.40)
4. Trey Gross, SR, Harlan (16:46.31)
5. Juan Martinez, SR, Thomas Jefferson (17:07.90)
6. Cole Dooley, JR, Treynor (17:08.87)
7. Nathan Sell, SR, Lewis Central (17:13.28)
8. Baylor Bergren, JR, Red Oak (17:23.06)
9. Zane Berg, JR, Atlantic (17:37.99)
10. Nathan Rohrberg, SR, Glenwood (17:38.96)
11. Drew Engler, JR, Atlantic (17:40.30)
12. Liam Hays, FR, Glenwood (17:47.00)
13. Colin Lillie, SO, St. Albert (17:53.09)
14. Jon McCall, SR, Clarinda (18:03.90)
15. Ethan Williams, SR, Atlantic (18:07.65)
**KMAland Boys Team Standings**
1. Atlantic (69 points)
2. Lewis Central (73 points)
3. Thomas Jefferson (90 points)
4. Glenwood (96 points)
5. Harlan (135 points)
6. Clarinda (191 points)
7. St. Albert (232 points)
8. Treynor (240 points)
9. Abraham Lincoln (244 points)
10. Red Oak (250 points)
11. Denison-Schleswig (295 points)
12. Riverside (295 points)
13. Tri-Center (299 points)
14. Underwood (337 points)
View complete results below.