(KMAland) -- The Lamoni boys had a nice day at Orient-Macksburg while the Plattsmouth cross country programs did the same in Kearney on Monday.
AT Orient-Macksburg
West Central Valley swept the top three in the girls race. Orient-Macksburg's Bridget Bracy paced KMAland runners by finishing fourth. East Union's Jillian Valencia took fifth. CAM's Lyndsey Chaney (seventh), Exira-EHK's quartet of Ella Petersen, Macy Emgarten, Quinn Grubbs and Kate Hansen finished 8th through 11th while CAM's Carley Dennis and East Union's Hayden Waigland and Aaleah Boles took 13th, 14th and 15th, respectively.
In the boys race, Lamoni's Tyson McDole took top honors in 19:15. Diagonal's Carter Lumbard was third, followed by East Union's Jacob Driskill in fourth and Gavin Clayton in fifth.
Aside from McDole's title, three other Lamoni runners medaled: Jack Greenwood (sixth), Matthew Patience (seventh) and Cannon Rivera (14th). Bedford's Noah Johnson was eighth, CAM's Carson Cary took ninth and East Union's Seth Ripperger came home 10th. Exira-EHK's Treven Hill-Borger (11th), Bedford's Jayven Welch (12th), East Union's Peyton Long (13th) and CAM's Ben Bartlett (15th) also medaled.
AT Kearney
In the girls race, Plattsmouth finished eighth with 189 points while Auburn was seventh in Class C.
Plattsmouth finished ninth in the Class B boys race, paced by Elijah Dix's 25th-place finish. Auburn led the KMAland field in Class C by finishing 22nd.
