(KMAland) -- Orient-Macksburg and UNK hosted cross country meets on Monday evening.
Orient-Macksburg Meet
**KMAland Girls Top 15 Finishers**
3. Grace Slater, Audubon (22:03.00)
6. Gabrielle Valencia, East Union (23:10.00)
7. Christa Cass, Orient-Macksburg (23:25.00)
8. Camryn Paulsen, Exira/EHK (23:36.00)
9. Mia South, CAM (24:33.00)
10. Katelyn Nielsen, Audubon (24:35.00)
14. Whitney Holaday, CAM (25:11.00)
15. Ella Petersen, Exira/EHK (25:22.00)
**KMAland Girls Team Standings**
2. Exira/EHK (84 points)
4. Audubon (115 points)
**KMAland Boys Top 15 Finishers**
7. Ethan Follman, CAM (19:54)
9. Blake Thompson, Orient-Macksburg (20:27)
10. Jacob Driskill, East Union (20:38)
13. Owen Lucas, Bedford (20:58)
14. DJ Islas, East Union (21:01)
15. Jackson Deist, Audubon (21:17)
**KMAland Boys Team Standings**
2. CAM (95 points)
4. Orient-Macksburg (122 points)
Girls Individual Winner: Lily Dixon, Earlham (21:07.00)
Girls Team Winner: Earlham (41 points)
Boys Individual Winner: Zach Dixon, Earlham (17:58)
Boys Team Winner: Earlham (15 points)
View complete results below.
UNK Invitational
**KMAland Class B Girls Top 15 Finishers**
None
**KMAland Class B Girls Team Standings**
15. Plattsmouth (281 points)
**KMAland Class C Girls Top 15 Finishers**
13. Jaiden Tweton, Ashland-Greenwood (20:54.0)
15. Sydney Binder, Auburn (20:57.9)
**KMAland Class C Girls Team Standings**
10. Ashland-Greenwood (181 points)
15. Auburn (273 points)
24. Conestoga (397 points)
29. Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water (482 points)
**KMAland Class B Boys Top 15 Finishers**
8. Kaleb Wooten, Plattsmouth (17:29.0)
9. Sam Campin, Plattsmouth (17:29.4)
**KMAland Class B Team Standings**
2. Plattsmouth (69 points)
**KMAland Class C Boys Top 15 Finishers**
None
**KMAland Class C Boys Team Standings**
27. Auburn (473 points)
32. Conestoga (583 points)
38. Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water (687 points)
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Missing Results
Rock Port Meet