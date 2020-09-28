XC Logo

(KMAland) -- Orient-Macksburg and UNK hosted cross country meets on Monday evening.

Orient-Macksburg Meet

**KMAland Girls Top 15 Finishers**

3. Grace Slater, Audubon (22:03.00)

6. Gabrielle Valencia, East Union (23:10.00)

7. Christa Cass, Orient-Macksburg (23:25.00)

8. Camryn Paulsen, Exira/EHK (23:36.00)

9. Mia South, CAM (24:33.00)

10. Katelyn Nielsen, Audubon (24:35.00)

14. Whitney Holaday, CAM (25:11.00)

15. Ella Petersen, Exira/EHK (25:22.00)

**KMAland Girls Team Standings**

2. Exira/EHK (84 points)

4. Audubon (115 points)

**KMAland Boys Top 15 Finishers** 

7. Ethan Follman, CAM (19:54)

9. Blake Thompson, Orient-Macksburg (20:27)

10. Jacob Driskill, East Union (20:38)

13. Owen Lucas, Bedford (20:58)

14. DJ Islas, East Union (21:01)

15. Jackson Deist, Audubon (21:17)

**KMAland Boys Team Standings** 

2. CAM (95 points)

4. Orient-Macksburg (122 points)

Girls Individual Winner: Lily Dixon, Earlham (21:07.00)

Girls Team Winner: Earlham (41 points)

Boys Individual Winner: Zach Dixon, Earlham (17:58)

Boys Team Winner: Earlham (15 points)

View complete results below.

Download PDF 2020 O-M Xcntry Meet Girls results-1 - Varsity.pdf
Download PDF 2020 O-M Cross Country Meet Boys results-1 - Varsity.pdf

UNK Invitational 

**KMAland Class B Girls Top 15 Finishers**

None

**KMAland Class B Girls Team Standings** 

15. Plattsmouth (281 points)

**KMAland Class C Girls Top 15 Finishers** 

13. Jaiden Tweton, Ashland-Greenwood (20:54.0)

15. Sydney Binder, Auburn (20:57.9)

**KMAland Class C Girls Team Standings** 

10. Ashland-Greenwood (181 points)

15. Auburn (273 points)

24. Conestoga (397 points)

29. Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water (482 points)

**KMAland Class B Boys Top 15 Finishers** 

8. Kaleb Wooten, Plattsmouth (17:29.0)

9. Sam Campin, Plattsmouth (17:29.4)

**KMAland Class B Team Standings**

2. Plattsmouth (69 points)

**KMAland Class C Boys Top 15 Finishers**

None

**KMAland Class C Boys Team Standings** 

27. Auburn (473 points)

32. Conestoga (583 points)

38. Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water (687 points)

View the complete results from the meet linked here.

Missing Results 

Rock Port Meet

