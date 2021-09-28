(KMAland) — The Harlan girls and Kuemper boys won team titles in Denison on Tuesday to highlight the KMAland cross country slate.
AT Denison-Schleswig
Harlan won the team title with 26 points and six medalists: Lindsey Sonderman (second), Kaia Bieker (third), Ellie Gross (fifth), Taylor Bieker (seventh), Jenna Gessert (ninth) and Kayla Anderson (15th).
Logan-Magnolia’s Courtney Sporrer won the race in 20:18.68 to lead the Panthers to a second-place day. Mya Moss and Greylan Hornbeck also medaled with respective showings of 11th and 14th. Denison-Schleswig’s Lola Mendlik was fourth in 21:51.25 while Boyer Valley’s Mariah Falkena (sixth), Tri-Center's Quincey Schneckloth (eighth) and Kuemper Catholic’s Julia Kanne (12th) also medaled.
In the boys race, Boyer Valley’s Patrick Heffernan won the individual race in 17:13.16, edging Harlan’s Tyler Shelton by 17 seconds while Kuemper won the team title in a stacked field with 75 points. Michael Pottebaum paced the Knights with a third-place finish (17:44.15) while Jacob Greving took seventh.
Woodbine’s Landon Bendgen was third and teammate Gunner Wagner took eighth. Leo Flores (Denison-Schleswig) and Kaiden Millikan (Harlan) cracked the top 10 with respective finishes of sixth and 10th while Caden Keller (IKM-Manning), Cody Gilpin (Missouri Valley), Brek Boruff (Missouri Valley), Will Gutzmer (Missouri Valley) and Cody Smith (Abraham Lincoln) also medaled.
AT Clarke
Wayne took third as a team, led by Ava Goben’s eighth-place finish. Teammate Hagan Arnold also medaled in 12th.
Southeast Warren paced KMAland teams in the boys race by finishing fourth. Ronan Jimenez paced their efforts with a fourth-place day (19:13). Rylan Jimenez finished seventh in 19:51. Wayne's RC Hicks was second in 19:00.00.
AT Knoxville
Twin Cedars was the only KMAland team at this meet. On the girls side, Rylee Dunkin finished second in 21:30 while TC's only boys runner — Andrew Feel — was 80th.
AT Ogden
Ankeny Christian finished third with 104 points. Daniel Schoening led the Eagles by finishing fifth in 18:21. Brody Hoefle was 17th.