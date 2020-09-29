(KMAland) -- The Harlan girls and boys swept Denison while Peyton Pogge, Trey Gross, Randy Jimenez and the LeMars boys were other winners on Tuesday in KMAland XC.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG INVITATIONAL
**KMAland Girls Top 15 Finishers**
1. Peyton Pogge, Tri-Center (20:22.50)
2. Courtney Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia (20:40.22)
3. Kaia Bieker, Harlan (20:57.24)
4. Liv Freund, Harlan (21:19.86)
5. Brecken VanBaale, Harlan (21:37.77)
6. Abi Albertsen, Harlan (21:47.31)
8. Mya Moss, Logan-Magnolia (22:27.59)
9. Claire Miller, Denison-Schleswig (22:33.02)
11. Ellie Gross, Harlan (22:50.61)
12. Kennedy Kjergaard, Harlan (23:00.47)
14. Kyla Corrin, Tri-Center (23:05.92)
**KMAland Girls Team Standings**
1. Harlan (29 points)
2. Logan-Magnolia (88 points)
3. Tri-Center (130 points)
4. Abraham Lincoln (152 points)
5. Denison-Schleswig (153 points)
7. Kuemper Catholic (201 points)
11. Missouri Valley (246 points)
**KMAland Boys Top 15 Finishers**
1. Trey Gross, Harlan (16:52.04)
2. Michael Pottebaum, Kuemper Catholic (17:40.47)
3. Quentin Dreyer, IKM-Manning (17:50.47)
4. Cody Gilpin, Missouri Valley (18:08.58)
6. Mitch Rueschenberg, Harlan (18:31.46)
7. Kaleb Booth, Kuemper Catholic (18:35.23)
9. Patrick Heffernan, Boyer Valley (18:38.92)
10. Brek Boruff, Missouri Valley (18:39.22)
11. Connor Keller, IKM-Manning (18:45.51)
13. Ian Shelton, Harlan (19:00.27)
14. Leo Flores, Denison-Schleswig (19:02.74)
**KMAland Boys Team Standings**
1. Harlan (58 points)
2. Missouri Valley (87 points)
3. Kuemper Catholic (89 points)
4. IKM-Manning (96 points)
6. Denison-Schleswig (137 points)
7. Abraham Lincoln (178 points)
8. Tri-Center (220 points)
11. Logan-Magnolia (290 points)
12. Woodbine (301 points)
View complete results from the Denison-Schleswig Invitational below.
CLARKE INVITATIONAL
**KMAland Girls Top 15 Finishers**
4. McKinna Hogan, Lenox (22:23)
**KMAland Girls Team Standings**
3. Central Decatur (82 points)
4. Mount Ayr (100 points)
5. Southwest Valley (126 points)
**KMAland Boys Top 15 Finishers**
1. Randy Jimenez, Southeast Warren (16:57)
2. William Gillis, Central Decatur (17:18)
5. RC Hicks, Wayne (18:39)
6. Tate Swartz, Central Decatur (18:46)
7. Ronan Jimenez, Southeast Warren (18:48)
8. Tyson McDole, Central Decatur (18:56)
13. Glenn Oesch, Central Decatur (19:32)
**KMAland Boys Team Standings**
2. Central Decatur (46 points)
4. Southeast Warren (116 points)
6. Wayne (142 points)
8. Moravia (233 points)
Girls Individual Champion: Clare Kelly, Van Meter (20:56)
Girls Team Champion: Davis County (29 points)
Boys Team Champion: Davis County (38 points)
View the complete results from Clarke Invitational below.
WESTERN CHRISTIAN INVITATIONAL
**KMAland Girls Top 15 Finishers**
None
**KMAland Girls Team Standings**
7. LeMars (150 points)
**KMAland Boys Top 15 Finishers**
4. Ethan Hulinsky, LeMars (16:49.45)
7. Jackson Sudtelgte, LeMars (17:39.76)
8. Jason Sudtelgte, LeMars (17:41.84)
9. Kaden Wingert, LeMars (17:42.40)
13. Luke Feuerhelm, LeMars (17:57.31)
15. Juan Sanchez, LeMars (18:02.97)
**KMAland Boys Team Standings**
1. LeMars (41 points)
Girls Individual Champion: Emily Haverdink, MOC-Floyd Valley (19:52.30)
Boys Team Champion: Woodbury Central-KP (49 points)
Boys Individual Champion: Tage Hulstein, Western Christian (16:44.27)
View the complete results from Western Christian below.
KNOXVILLE INVITATIONAL
**KMAland Girls Top 15 Finishers**
4. Braelyn Baker, Creston (19:58.66)
9. Rylee Dunkin, Twin Cedars (20:46.77)
**KMAland Girls Team Standings**
6. Creston (191 points)
9. Twin Cedars (244 points)
**KMAland Boys Top 15 Finishers**
12. Clayton Stafford, Creston (17:39.28)
**KMAland Boys Team Standings**
Girls Individual Champion: Paityn Noe, Ballard (18:21.25)
Girls Team Champion: Ballard (34 points)
Boys Individual Champion: Derek Webster, Norwalk (16:50.85)
Boys Team Champion: Norwalk (32 points)
View complete Knoxville results below.