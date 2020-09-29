Cross Country
Buy Now

(KMAland) -- The Harlan girls and boys swept Denison while Peyton Pogge, Trey Gross, Randy Jimenez and the LeMars boys were other winners on Tuesday in KMAland XC.

DENISON-SCHLESWIG INVITATIONAL 

**KMAland Girls Top 15 Finishers** 

1. Peyton Pogge, Tri-Center (20:22.50)

2. Courtney Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia (20:40.22)

3. Kaia Bieker, Harlan (20:57.24)

4. Liv Freund, Harlan (21:19.86)

5. Brecken VanBaale, Harlan (21:37.77)

6. Abi Albertsen, Harlan (21:47.31)

8. Mya Moss, Logan-Magnolia (22:27.59)

9. Claire Miller, Denison-Schleswig (22:33.02)

11. Ellie Gross, Harlan (22:50.61)

12. Kennedy Kjergaard, Harlan (23:00.47)

14. Kyla Corrin, Tri-Center (23:05.92)

**KMAland Girls Team Standings** 

1. Harlan (29 points)

2. Logan-Magnolia (88 points)

3. Tri-Center (130 points)

4. Abraham Lincoln (152 points)

5. Denison-Schleswig (153 points)

7. Kuemper Catholic (201 points)

11. Missouri Valley (246 points)

**KMAland Boys Top 15 Finishers** 

1. Trey Gross, Harlan (16:52.04)

2. Michael Pottebaum, Kuemper Catholic (17:40.47)

3. Quentin Dreyer, IKM-Manning (17:50.47)

4. Cody Gilpin, Missouri Valley (18:08.58)

6. Mitch Rueschenberg, Harlan (18:31.46)

7. Kaleb Booth, Kuemper Catholic (18:35.23)

9. Patrick Heffernan, Boyer Valley (18:38.92)

10. Brek Boruff, Missouri Valley (18:39.22)

11. Connor Keller, IKM-Manning (18:45.51)

13. Ian Shelton, Harlan (19:00.27)

14. Leo Flores, Denison-Schleswig (19:02.74)

**KMAland Boys Team Standings** 

1. Harlan (58 points)

2. Missouri Valley (87 points)

3. Kuemper Catholic (89 points)

4. IKM-Manning (96 points)

6. Denison-Schleswig (137 points)

7. Abraham Lincoln (178 points)

8. Tri-Center (220 points)

11. Logan-Magnolia (290 points)

12. Woodbine (301 points)

View complete results from the Denison-Schleswig Invitational below.

Download PDF varsity girls - denison-schleswig.pdf
Download PDF varsity boys results - denison-schleswig.pdf

CLARKE INVITATIONAL 

**KMAland Girls Top 15 Finishers** 

4. McKinna Hogan, Lenox (22:23)

**KMAland Girls Team Standings** 

3. Central Decatur (82 points)

4. Mount Ayr (100 points)

5. Southwest Valley (126 points)

**KMAland Boys Top 15 Finishers** 

1. Randy Jimenez, Southeast Warren (16:57)

2. William Gillis, Central Decatur (17:18)

5. RC Hicks, Wayne (18:39)

6. Tate Swartz, Central Decatur (18:46)

7. Ronan Jimenez, Southeast Warren (18:48)

8. Tyson McDole, Central Decatur (18:56)

13. Glenn Oesch, Central Decatur (19:32)

**KMAland Boys Team Standings** 

2. Central Decatur (46 points)

4. Southeast Warren (116 points)

6. Wayne (142 points)

8. Moravia (233 points)

Girls Individual Champion: Clare Kelly, Van Meter (20:56)

Girls Team Champion: Davis County (29 points)

Boys Team Champion: Davis County (38 points)

View the complete results from Clarke Invitational below.

Download PDF HS Girls Results -Clarke CC Invite.pdf
Download PDF HS Boys Results - Clarke CC Invite.pdf

WESTERN CHRISTIAN INVITATIONAL 

**KMAland Girls Top 15 Finishers**

None

**KMAland Girls Team Standings**

7. LeMars (150 points)

**KMAland Boys Top 15 Finishers**

4. Ethan Hulinsky, LeMars (16:49.45)

7. Jackson Sudtelgte, LeMars (17:39.76)

8. Jason Sudtelgte, LeMars (17:41.84)

9. Kaden Wingert, LeMars (17:42.40)

13. Luke Feuerhelm, LeMars (17:57.31)

15. Juan Sanchez, LeMars (18:02.97)

**KMAland Boys Team Standings** 

1. LeMars (41 points)

Girls Individual Champion: Emily Haverdink, MOC-Floyd Valley (19:52.30)

Boys Team Champion: Woodbury Central-KP (49 points)

Boys Individual Champion: Tage Hulstein, Western Christian (16:44.27)

View the complete results from Western Christian below.

Download PDF Western XC Var Girls 092920.pdf
Download PDF Western XC Var Boys 092920.pdf

KNOXVILLE INVITATIONAL 

**KMAland Girls Top 15 Finishers**

4. Braelyn Baker, Creston (19:58.66)

9. Rylee Dunkin, Twin Cedars (20:46.77)

**KMAland Girls Team Standings**

6. Creston (191 points)

9. Twin Cedars (244 points)

**KMAland Boys Top 15 Finishers**

12. Clayton Stafford, Creston (17:39.28)

**KMAland Boys Team Standings**

Girls Individual Champion: Paityn Noe, Ballard (18:21.25)

Girls Team Champion: Ballard (34 points)

Boys Individual Champion: Derek Webster, Norwalk (16:50.85)

Boys Team Champion: Norwalk (32 points)

View complete Knoxville results below.

Download PDF Knoxville Invitational 2020.pdf

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.