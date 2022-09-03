(KMAland) -- The LeMars boys, Lola Mendlik and Colin Lillie claimed championships at the AL meet, the Glenwood boys and Riley Blay ran well at Pella and Liberty, Missouri and more from Saturday in KMAland XC.
53rd Annual Lynx Invitational (at Iowa Western)
The LeMars boys won a team title while the Glenwood girls and St. Albert boys were second at the 53rd Annual Abraham Lincoln Lynx Invitational.
Denison-Schleswig’s Lola Mendlik and St. Albert’s Colin Lillie ran to individual wins with Mendlik going 20:42.10 and Lillie posting a 17:40.20. Glenwood’s Madyson Berglund (20:52.30), Lauren Hughes (21:42.30), Breckyn Petersen (22:04.80) and Emerson Griffin (23:11.10) were all within the top 14 with finishes of second, fourth, seventh and 14th, respectively. The Rams scored 42 in second place.
St. Albert’s Reese Duncan was 12th in 23:02.10, LeMars’ Becca Hulinsky finished in 13th with a time of 23:03.80 and KayLynn Kepler Thomason of Abraham Lincoln finished 15th in 23:12.40.
In the boy’s race, LeMars had 63 points behind strong finishes from Trace Obbink (18:31.60), Michael Meis (18:49.50), Juan Sanchez (19:45.10) and Caden Wurth (19:48.10). The Bulldogs were 2nd, 5th, 14th and 15th, respectively.
St. Albert took second with 76, as Owen Wise ran a 19:07.60 in sixth to join Lillie in the medalist category. Denison-Schleswig’s Richard Gonzalez and Leo Flores were third and fourth, respectively, with times of 18:40.30 and 18:43.60. The Monarchs took third with 77 points. Riverside was fourth with 86 behind Mason McCready’s eighth-place time of 19:20.10, and Abraham Lincoln had 106 in fifth with Robert Sifford and Cody Smith leading with runs of 19:25.20 and 19:43.10 in 11th and 13th, respectively.
Thomas Jefferson ended up sixth with 136, and Kaden Hamilton finished in seventh with a run of 19:13.80, and Missouri Valley claimed seventh with 162 points behind Jacob Hoden, who ran 19:34.70 in 12th. Heartland Christian’s Gavin Andersen placed 10th in 19:22.00.
View the complete results below.
Pella Dutch Invitational
The Glenwood boys scored 75 points and finished in third at the Pella Dutch Invitational.
Bryant Keller led the Rams in fourth place with a time of 16:34.10 while Andrew Smith ran eighth in 17:01.5. Liam Hays also ran well in 14th for Glenwood with a time of 17:35.9.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Sodbuster Shuffle (at Beatrice)
The Syracuse boys finished fourth in Beatrice with a total score of 63 points while Falls City placed fifth with 79.
Dayton Graves led the Rockets with an eighth-place finish and a time of 18:23.57. Falls City’s Ryker McCullough was 10th in 18:33.78, and Elliot Harden of Syracuse claimed 14th in 18:54.03.
View the complete results linked here.
Tim Nixon Invitational
Nodaway Valley’s Riley Blay was the winner of the Silver Division at the Tim Nixon invitational, running a terrific time of 15:49.2.
The time from Blay was the fourth-fastest of the day between the Gold and Silver Divisions at the loaded meet in Liberty, Missouri.
Find the complete results linked here.