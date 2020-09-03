(KMAland) -- It was a good day for Nodaway Valley at the West Central Invitational while Central Decatur pieced together a strong performance in Corydon. The complete rundown from Thursday's KMAland cross country action can be found below.
West Central Valley Invitational
Kuemper Catholic edged past Nodaway Valley for the boys team championship, scoring 52 points to the Wolverines' 54. Greene County (75), Grand View Christian (115) and CAM (141) rounded out the top five.
Toby Bower and Ben Breheny ran 1-2 for Nodaway Valley while Kuemper was led by Michael Pottebaum in third. Doug Berg of Nodaway Valley also had a strong run in fourth. Kuemper's Kaleb Booth and Jacob Grevin ran seventh and ninth, respectively. CAM's Ethan Follman ended up 10th.
Audubon's Grace Slater and the Nodaway Valley girls won the girls championships. Sophia Broers ran second behind Slater to lead the Wolverines while Abby Engels and Lily Day were 9th and 10th, respectively.
The Wheelers also had Hannah Thygesen in third place while Kuemper ran Marie Dea in fifth. Katelyn Nielsen of Audubon was sixth, and CAM's Mia South ran seventh.
Nodaway Valley's girls had 48 points with five scoring in the top 16. Audubon ended up second with 82 while Kuemper had 100 in third, CAM placed fourth with 104 and West Central Valley was fifth with 116.
View the complete results below.
Wayne Invitational
The Mount Ayr girls ran to a second place finish with 59 points, ending up behind Chariton's 48. Central Decatur placed fourth with 88 and Wayne had 126 in fifth.
Melcher-Dallas senior J'Lyn Knutson was the the individual champion while Lenox standout McKinna Hogan ran second. Gabrielle Valencia of East Union placed third, Harrisen Bevan from Central Decatur placed sixth and Hagan Arnold of Wayne was seventh.
Central Decatur edged past No. 5 Albia in the boys race, 43 to 47. Southeast Warren was fourth with 106 and Wayne came in fifth with 118.
Southeast Warren's Randy Jimenez ran to the win while Central Decatur followed with William Gillis and Tate Swartz in second and third, respectively. RC Hicks of Wayne was fourth.
Ronan Jimenez from Southeast Warren came in seventh, and Tyson McDole of Central Decatur was eighth. The complete results can be found here.
Douglas County West Invitational
Ashland-Greenwood's Jaiden Tweten was the individual champion, leading her team to a second-place finish with 29 points behind Douglas County West's 16 (only four were scored). Nebraska City came in third with 42.
Chloe Schaulis of Nebraska City placed fifth, and Darby Walsh of Ashland-Greenwood ended up running sixth in the race.
On the boys side, Nebraska City's Sabir Musa was the highest area finisher in fifth place. The Pioneers placed fourth with 64 points behind Douglas County West (34), Boys Town (37) and Cornerstone Christian (61).