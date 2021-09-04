(KMAland) -- The Palmyra girls and Emily Frey won the Johnson County Central Invite while the Sioux City North boys showed well at the Augustana Twilight on Friday in KMAland XC action.
AT Johnson County Central
The Palmyra girls were champions at the Johnson County Central Invitational on Friday.
Emily Frey led the Panthers with a first place finish in 21:20.88. She was joined by Bettie Jo Chambers (7th), Lydia Lang (9th), Kinsley Havranek (10th) and Emily Moyer (14th) in the top 14, and Palmyra had 19 points to win the meet in dominant fashion.
Louisville’s Mira Fosmer and Charlee Peacock were fifth and 11th, respectively, and Danie Parriott and Dani Ahrens ran 12th and 15th for Conestoga, which finished third with 45 points. Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water had 81 points in fifth.
In the boy’s race, Jaxson Barnes of Louisville led the Lions to a runner-up finish with a third place run. Tyler Yuans ran seventh for the Lions, which had 40 points.
Drew Moyer of Palmyra (4th), Eric Heard from Louisville (5th), Austin Patton of Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water (6th) and Conestoga’s Kaden Zimmerman (9th) were all in the top nine. Chandler Perry of Palmyra and Daniel Lesher from East Atchison came in 11th and 14th, respectively.
Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water had 92 points in fourth, Palmyra finished with 102 in sixth, East Atchison had 135 in eighth and Conestoga placed ninth with 142. View the complete results from the meet below.
Augustana Twilight
The Sioux City North boys showed well at the Augustana Twilight with Natnael Kifle, Gabe Nash, Will Lohr and Yemane Kifle all finishing within the top 13, placing fourth, seventh, 11th and 13th, respectively.
In the girls race, Kaia Downs of Sioux City East placed eighth. View the complete results linked here.