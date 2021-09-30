(KMAland) -- Rylee Dunkin and Emily Frey won individual titles while Palmyra’s girls won a team title in other KMAland cross country action from Thursday. View the complete results below.
AT Shenandoah
AT Chariton
Twin Cedars standout Rylee Dunkin was the champion in Chariton. Martensdale-St. Marys’ Ellie Baker, Cheyanne Bruns of Twin Cedars and Wayne’s Ava Goben were eighth, 10th and 14th, respectively, in the race while Wayne’s team took fifth with 147 points.
The Wayne boys were also fifth with 139 points. Southeast Warren had 172 in seventh, Martnesdale-St. Marys picked up 225 points in ninth and Moravia came in 10th with 297.
RC Hicks of Wayne was the highest individual finisher in third. Ronan Jimenez of Southeast Warren placed seventh, and Rylan Jimenez came in 14th for the Warhawks. Wayne’s Levi Moss was 13th.
AT West Central Valley
Central Decatur finished third in girls and boys team standings. William Gillis led the boys with a third place run while Vincent Carcamo (6th), Tate Swartz (8th) and Gunner Smith (10th) all placed in the top 10 for the Cardinals on their way to 47 points. Ankeny Christian’s Daniel Schoening was 11th.
In the girls race, Harrisen Bevan ran to a fifth place finish. Hadley Bell took 11th, and Anison Jones was 14th. The Cardinals had 62 points in third place. Bridget Bracy of Orient-Macksburg placed in 12th.
AT Raymond Central
Palmyra’s Emily Frey was the champion in the girls race with a time of 20:53.55 while teammates Ava Palm, Lydia Lang and Bettie Jo Chambers went fifth through seventh. Kinsley Hvaranek added an 11th place run for the Panthers, which scored 16 points to win the meet. Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water had 95 points in fifth place.
Austin Patton of Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water led the boys race in fourth while Drew Boyer and Chandler Berry of Palmyra were fifth and sixth, respectively. Palmyra was fifth with 80 points, and E-M/WW had 90 points in sixth.
AT Lincoln Lutheran
Louisville had five runners in the top 15 between the girls and boys races at Lincoln Lutheran.
Mira Fosmer was second while Hailey Teller took 14th in the girls race while Jaxson Barnes placed fourth for the boys. Tyler Euans and Eric Heard ended up eighth and 15th, respectively, for the Lions, which finished fourth with 62 points.
