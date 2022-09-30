(Syracuse) -- Plattsmouth’s Elijah Dix won the boy’s championship and Auburn’s Liston Crotty took second at the Rich Ziegler Invitational in Syracuse on Friday.
Dix ran to the win in 16:06.85 to lead the Blue Devils to 50 points and a third-place finish. Syracuse had 121 points in fifth while Auburn scored 122 in sixth, Falls City had 155 in eighth, Nebraska City put up 162 in ninth and Conestoga rounded out the top 10 with 162 of their own. Ashland-Greenwood landed 11th with 174.
Mason Houghton of Nebraska City was third in a time of 16:18.73 while Plattsmouth’s Carter Moss and Hunter Mazzulla took 10th and 13th, respectively.
The Auburn girls claimed a second-place team finish with 34 behind Crotty’s time of 19:26.28 in second. Natalie Briggs of Plattsmouth took sixth while Auburn’s Kristen Billings was seventh and Lindsey Garcia of Plattsmouth took eighth. Auburn’s Lilyan Becker (11th) and Aleah Thomas (15th) and Dani Ahrens of Conestoga (12th) were also in the top 15.
In the team race, Plattsmouth was third with 50 points, and Nebraska City took sixth with 88.
