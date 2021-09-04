(KMAland) -- The Missouri Valley boys, Lindsey Sonderman and Colin Lillie won championships while the Glenwood girls and boys and Syracuse boys also had strong days in KMAland cross country on Saturday.
Abraham Lincoln Invitational
The Glenwood girls finished a tight second behind Southeast Polk, and Missouri Valley won the boys side of the Abraham Lincoln Invitational on Saturday.
The Rams had 44 points to finish four behind Southeast Polk in the girls race, and Harlan had 52 in third. LeMars (137 points) and St. Albert (161) rounded out the top five.
Harlan freshman Lindsey Sunderman won the girls individual championship in 20:31.60 while fellow freshman Lola Mendlik of Denison-Schleswig ran 21:12.40 in second. Harlan’s Kaia Bieker placed fifth.
Glenwood’s success came from freshmen Madelyn Berglund (6th), Brooklyn Schultz (7th) and Breckyn Petersen (12th) and seniors Rachel Mullennax (9th) and Riley Wiese (10th). Harlan’s Ellie Gross and Taylor Bieker also placed in the top 15 at 13th and 15th, respectively.
Missouri Valley edged St. Albert by a single point, 68 to 69, to win the boys meet. Harlan had 75, LeMars finished with 83 and Abraham Lincoln posted 99 to round out the top five.
The individual championship went to Colin Lillie, who ran a 17:47 to place ahead of Harlan’s Tyler Shelton (18:04.00). Leo Flores of Denison-Schleswig, Thomas Jefferson’s Rai Soriano and LeMars’ Trace Obbink were the rest of the top five.
Missouri Valley’s Cody Gilpin (6th), Brek Boruff (11th) and Will Gutzer (14th) were medalist for the Big Reds while Hadyn Piskorski (10th) and Adam Denny (12th) posted finishes in the top 12 for St. Albert. Heartland Christian’s Nicholas Milner (7th), Juan Sanchez (8th) and Michael Meis (15th) of LeMars, Harlan’s Ian Shelton (9th) and Abraham Lincoln’s Robbie Siiford (13th) were others within the top 15.
View the complete results from the meet below.
Pella Dutch Invitational
The Glenwood boys scored 54 points and took third in the Large Schools division at the Pella Dutch Invitational on Saturday.
Bryant Keller led the Rams with a time of 16:42.6 in second place while Liam Hays placed eight, Dillon Anderson was 12th and Jake Shannon came in 14th.
Glenwood’s 81 points were also good for third overall. View the complete results linked here.
Sodbuster Shuffle at Beatrice
The Syracuse boys had the high finish for KMAland schools at the Sodbuster Shuffle in Beatrice on Saturday. The Rockets had 73 points in third place while Falls City finished with 98 in sixth.
Sam Bennet and Creighton Orchard led the way for Syracuse, finishing in 10th and 13th, respectively.
The Falls City girls were fourth on the day, scoring 67 points behind a top run from Lillian Thomas, who placed 12th. View complete results from the meet linked here.