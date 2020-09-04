(KMAland) -- Palmyra freshman Emily Frey ran to a win at the Johnson County Central Invitational on Friday.
Frey finished in a time of 21:02.30 to take the individual title ahead of Ashlei McDonald of Johnson County Central. Louisville’s Sophie Korytowski also finished fifth behind Izzie Clarke and Olivia Lawrence of Platteview.
Another Palmyra freshman Ava Palm landed seventh while Louisville freshman Charlee Peacock was eighth. Platteview won the team title with 22 points while Palmyra had 35 in second and Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water placed fifth with 77 points.
In the boys race, Jaxson Barnes and Talon Ball took third and fifth, respectively, for Louisville. Platteview’s A.J. Raszler led the pack with an individual title. Palmyra placed Drew Moyer and Chandler Barry in sixth and 10th, respectively.
In the team race, Malcolm had 21 points to finish ahead of Louisville’s 41. Palmyra had 64 in fourth place.
View the complete results from the meet below.