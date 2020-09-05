(Beatrice) -- Syracuse’s Ellie Wilkinson ran to an individual championship on Saturday at the 2020 Beatrice XC Invitational.
Wilkinson ran to the win with a time of 21:41.72, but she was one of just three Syracuse runners on Saturday. Try County won the team title with 23 points while Beatrice had 27 and Waverly 47.
In the boys race, Falls City’s Eli Bottom and Jared Hawley were second and sixth, respectively, as the Tigers placed fourth with 58 points. Wilber was the champion with 26 points while Waverly had 30 and Ralston 50.
