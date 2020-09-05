(Council Bluffs) -- Thomas Jefferson’s Aidan Booton ran to a win on Saturday at the 51st Annual Lynx Invitational at Iowa Western Community College.
Booton posted a 17:12.66 to win the individual championship ahead of Lewis Central freshman Ethan Eichhorn, who posted a 17:42.93. Juan Martinez of TJ was third in 17:52.41.
Harlan’s Trey Gross took fourth ahead of Glenwood’s Andrew Smith in fifth place. LC’s Nathan Sell was sixth, Cody Gilpin of Missouri Valley came in seventh, Glenwood’s Liam Hays as eighth, Blake Dirksen of LeMars came in ninth and Leo Flores of Denison-Schleswig was 10th.
In the team race, Lewis Central edged past the Yellow Jackets by a 68 to 72 score. LeMars had 87 in third while Harlan was fourth with 104 and Glenwood ran fifth with 115. View the complete boys results here.
Southeast Polk was dominant in the girls race, taking first, second, eighth and ninth. The individual champion was Mattison Plummer in 20:55.80. In all, they had five in the top 11 scorers and had 31 points to win the meet.
Glenwood was second with 54 points, led by Emma Hughes’ third-place finish. Harlan’s Kaia Bieker, Brecken Van Baale and Liv Freund placed fourth, sixth and seventh, respectively, and the Cyclones placed third with 57 team points.
Sophia Karras of Sergeant Bluff-Luton came in fifth place, and Reese Duncan was 10th for St. Albert. The Warriors had 97 points in fourth, and Lewis Central placed fifth with 166 points.
View the complete results from the girls meet linked here.