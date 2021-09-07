(KMAland) -- Wins for the Lo-Ma, CD and Falls City girls, the St. Albert and CD boys and Sporrer, Lillie, Gillis, Downs and Kifle from Tuesday in KMAland XC. View the full rundown below.
AT Clarinda
AT Treynor
The Logan-Magnolia girls and St. Albert boys swept the championships in Treynor.
The Panthers scored 30 points behind a 1-2 finish from Courtney and Madison Sporrer. The elder Sporrer had a winning time of 20:28.82. Lo-Ma also placed Haedyn Hall and Mya Moss in sixth and seventh, respectively, and Mariah Nolan was 14th.
Tri-Center came in second with 59 points, led by Quincey Schneckloth in fourth place. Kyla Corrin, Jaden Franke and Karis Corrin went 11th through 13th for the Trojans. St. Albert’s Tyler Tingley and Carly McKeever led the Saintes to 75 points and a third place finishes with runs in fifth and eighth, respectively.
Mariah Falkena paced Boyer Valley with a third place finish while Clara Gorham came in ninth. AHSTW’s Rylie Knop came in 10th, and Grace Steinmetz of Heartland Christian placed 15th.
St. Albert’s championship came behind an individual title from Colin Lillie, who ran a 17:34.95. Lillie was joined in the top 15 by Hadyn Piskorski (8th) and Adam Denny (15th). The Falcons had 51 points to edge Missouri Valley’s 55.
The Big Reds were led by Cody Gilpin, Brek Boruff, Will Gutzmer and Jacob Hoden in fifth, ninth, 10th and 13th, respectively. Treynor nabbed third with 78 points behind Cole Dooley’s third place run. Macon Yochum placed seventh, and John Ross Biederman came in 12th.
Underwood’s Bryce Patten ran to a runner-up finish while Cole Jorgenson of Sidney came in fourth. Nichole Milner from Heartland Christian placed sixth, Caleb Hatch of AHSTW was 11th and Gavin Clayton from CAM came in 14th.
AT Winterset
AT Winterset
The Winterset invitational saw several KMAland runners finish within the top 15 of their respective race.
The meet was split into 11th/12th and 9th/10th races. Doug Berg of Nodaway Valley was the high finisher, taking third in the boys 11th/12th race. Also in the race, Creston’s Riley Wipperman was 15th. In the girls 11th/12th race, Riley Degonia of Creston was 13th.
In 9th/10th, Nodaway Valley’s Malachi Broers ran fifth, and East Union’s Jacob Driskill came in eighth place. Ellie Baker of Martensdale-St. Marys placed ninth in the 9th/10th race, and Jillian Valencia of East Union was 15th.
AT Central Decatur
AT Central Decatur
William Gillis ran to an individual championship in 16:56.66 to lead Central Decatur to 28 points and a team title at their home meet.
Vincent Carcamo, Gunner Smith, Joe Sheetz and Glenn Oesch all finished within the top 11 in fourth, sixth, 10th and 11th, respectively, for the Cardinals. RC Hicks of Wayne came in second, Tyson McDole of Lamoni came in third and Ronan Jimenez of Southeast Warren ran fifth.
Levi Moss of Wayne came in eighth place, and Carter Lumbard from Diagonal came in 14th. Wayne was third in the team race with 79 points.
In the girls race, Central Decatur had 32 points to win the meet. Harrisen Bevan came in second, Hadley Bell and Aniston Jones were fifth and sixth, respectively, and Addyson Schreck and Abigail Leahy were 11th and 13th for the Cardinals.
Mount Ayr was second with 50 points, finishing with three in the top 10. Karly Elwood, Makenna Jones and Karlie Larsen were seventh, eighth and 10th, respectively, and Wayne took fifth with 107 points behind Ava Goben’s third place run.
AT LeMars (Gary Meyer Invitational)
AT LeMars (Gary Meyer Invitational)
Sioux City East’s Kaia Downs and Sioux City North’s Natnael Kifle ran to individual victories in LeMars.
Downs had a time of 18:55.25 while Kifle posted a 15:51.50 in the win. Bishop Heelan Catholic’s girls and North’s boys were team champions. Heelan was led by Maddie Demke (5th), Brooklyn Stanley (6th), Delaney Saulsbury (11th) and Jada Newberg (12th) on their way to 49 points. North, meanwhile, placed Will Lohr, Yemane Kifle, Gabe Nash, Beshanena Gutema and Jose Gutierrez second, third, fourth, sixth and eighth, respectively, and scored 16.
Elizabeth Jordan of Sioux City North placed fourth, Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Sophia Karras placed 10th and Alexys Jones was 15th. SBL came in fourth with 97 points, and LeMars had 161 in sixth.
Sioux City East’s Ryan Campbell, Brody Comstock and Gavin Stoos ran seventh, eighth and 13th, respectively, for the Black Raiders, which finished third with 119 points. LeMars’ Trace Obbink was also a medalist in 12th.
AT Van Buren County
AT Van Buren County
Moravia ran at the Van Buren meet on Tuesday.
AT Auburn
The Falls City girls won at team championship on Tuesday in Auburn. The Tigers were led by Lillian Thomas’ runner-up finish while Ava Armbruster (5th), Nia Crawford (6th), Mylie Crawford (8th) and Emmy Lu Feek (11th) also finished within the top 11 to score 17 points.
Auburn finished with nine points behind Sydney Binder and Lilyan Becker, which finished in third and fourth, respectively. Kyra Becker, McKenzie Mott and Courtlyn Keeling were seventh, ninth and 10th, respectively, for the Bulldogs.
Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water had 52 points in third and had a 13th and 14th place finish from Valeriia Khromova and Briann Ross, respectively.
In the boys race, Triston Perry of Auburn was the top area runner in fourth place. The Bulldogs were second with 32 points, as Cuyler Aue (6th), Charlie Ketcherside (9th) and Brandon Wright (14th) all ran within the top 14.
Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water finished in third with 42 points. Austin Patton, Matthew Cover and Trevin McKenzie placed fifth, seventh and 11th, respectively. Falls City came in fourth with 52 points with Alex McKim’s 13th place finish leading the way. Blake Rolfe was 15th.
Johnson County Central's Hayden Husker came in 12th in the race.
MISSING
Chillicothe