(Leon) -- Randy Jimenez, Rylee Dunkin and Central Decatur all picked up victories at the Central Decatur Cross Country Invitational on Tuesday.
Dunkin — a Twin Cedars sophomore — led five KMAland conference runners in the top nine, including Melcher-Dallas senior J’Lyn Knutson, who placed third. Cheyanne Bruns of Twin Cedars was sixth, and Wayne’s Hagan Arnold had an eighth-place run. Karlie Larsen from Mount Ayr was ninth.
In the girls team race, Chariton scored 43 points to win the meet. Twin Cedars was second with 53 points and Central Decatur had 79 in third.
On the boys side, Jimenez was joined by his brother Ronan in the top four for Southeast Warren. Randy and Ronan were first and fourth, respectively, while William Gillis of Central Decatur took second and RC Hicks of Wayne was third.
Tyson McDole, Tate Swartz and Glenn Oesch of Central Decatur ran fifth, sixth and eighth, respectively, to join Gillis in the top eight and lead the Cardinals to a meet-low 34 points. Levi Moss of Wayne added a ninth place finish.
Southeast Warren’s boys finished second with 78 points, and Chariton had 82 points in third. View the complete results from the meet below.