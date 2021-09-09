(KMAland) -- Recaps and full results from Gilbert, Davis County, Wahoo, Bergan, Fairbury and Arlington on Thursday in KMAland cross country.
AT Gilbert
Kuemper Catholic and Ankeny Christian Academy were both in Ames for the Gilbert Invitational. The Kuemper girls had 233 points in ninth place.
In the boys race, Kuemper had 170 points to finish in sixth place while Ankeny Christian had 340 in 14th. Michael Pottebaum led the Knights with a seventh place finish.
View the complete results linked below.
AT Davis County Lake Fisher Invitational
The Moravia girls and boys ran at Davis County on Thursday. The Mohawks boys scored 97 points to take third.
View the complete results below.
AT Wahoo
The Plattsmouth girls and boys were both third in their races at Wahoo. The girls had 41 points, led by a fourth place finish from Natalie Briggs. Jolie Dix and Mila Wehrbein added 10th and 12th place runs, respectively.
The Plattsmouth boys had 47 points with Carter Moss and Elijah Dix running fifth and seventh, respectively. Sam Campin added an 11th place finish.
Ashland-Greenwood’s girls and boys were ninth and 12th, respectively, in the team race. View the complete results below.
AT Archbishop Bergan
The Johnson County Central boys had 75 points in eighth place at the meet. Hayden Huskey led the Thunderbirds with a ninth place finish.
View the complete results from the meet below.
AT Fairbury
The Falls City girls picked up a third place finish in Fairbury, finishing with 72 points to edge Auburn’s 73 in fourth place. Lillian Thomas topped the Tigers with a ninth place finish while Lilyan Becker led Auburn in 12th.
In the boys race, Syracuse had 120 points in fifth, led by Creighton Orchard’s 12th place run. Auburn added 125 points in sixth. View the complete results below.
AT Milford
Palmyra scored 26 points and finished in second place. The Panthers were led by Emily Frey’s runner-up finish. She was joined in the top 15 by Ava Palm (9th), Bettie Jo Chambers (10th), Kinsley Hvaranek (11th) and Lydia Lang (15th).
Louisville’s Mira Fosmer added a third place finish while teammate Charlee Peacock ended up in 12th place. Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water was fifth as a team with 99 points.
Louisville was the high finisher from the area in the boys race, finishing with 84 points. Palmyra took fifth with 93, and Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water had 99 in sixth.
The Lions were led by Jaxon Barnes in fifth place while Palmyra had Drew Moyer and Chandler Berry in seventh and 13th, respectively. Austin Patton of Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water came in 14th.
View the complete results below.
AT Arlington
Conestoga’s Danie Parriott placed third in the girls race while Kaden Simmerman — also of Conestoga — added an 11th place run in the boys race.
The Cougars boys team put up 133 points and placed eighth. Find the complete results linked here.