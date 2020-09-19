Craig Alan Becker, Atlantic.jpg
(Pella) -- The Atlantic cross country teams ran well at the 15th annual Heartland Cross Country Classic held at Central College in Pella. 

Atlantic placed sixth as a team in the girls race, scoring 126 points, only 12 points behind second. Taylor McCreedy led the way with a 10th-place finish. Claire Pellet was close behind in 17th. 

In the boys race, The Trojans finished third with 91 points. Craig Alan Becker was the individual runner-up. Drew Engler and Zane Berg were 21st and 22nd respectively. 

Jeg Galapin and Cale Sterling led Maryville with respective finishes of 11th and 13th. 

Complete results can be found below.

