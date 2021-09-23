(KMAland) -- Sweeps for IKM-Manning, Plattsmouth and Falls City and other wins for Woodbine’s boys, Lola Mendlik, Michael Pottebaum, Steffi Beisswenger, Nicholas Milner, Natalie Briggs, Carter Moss, Lillian Thomas & Caleb Lucas highlighted Thursday in KMAland XC.
AT MVAOCOU
Denison-Schleswig’s Lola Mendlik and the Woodbine boys were winners at MVAOCOU.
Mendlik ran a 20:24.30 to lead the Monarchs to a third place finish in the girls race. Claire Miller was 15th, and Denison-Schleswig had 88 points.
In the boys race, freshman Gunner Wagner and sophomore Landon Bendgen were third and fifth, respectively, for Woodbine on their way to a meet low 66 points. Denison-Schleswig placed Leo Flores fourth and Ricky Ledesma seventh. The Monarchs had 92 points in second.
View the complete results linked here.
AT Roland-Story
Kuemper Catholic had a pair of top four finishes and an individual championship from Michael Pottebaum at Roland-Story.
Pottebaum won the boys race in 16:56 while teammate Jacob Greving was fifth. The Knights finished with 82 points in third.
In the girls race, Kuemper had 114 led by solid runs from Marie Dea and Julia Kanne in third and sixth, respectively.
View the complete results linked here.
AT Audubon
The IKM-Manning girls and boys swept the team championships and a pair of freshmen won individual titles in Audubon.
The IKM-Manning girls were the only squad with a full team, finishing with 15 points to win the meet. Audubon frosh Steffi Beisswenger won the individual title in 21:56.70. Heartland Christian’s Grace Steinmetz was next in 22:23.4 while Hannah Thygesen (Audubon), Emily Albertsen (IKM-Manning) and Becca Cody (Riverside) finished the top five.
The rest of the top 10 were Orient-Macksburg’s Bridge Bracy, Ella Petersen of Exira/EHK, IKM-Manning’s Reagan Garrison, Jordyn Reimer from Underwood and Julianna Stribe of IKM-Manning.
In the next five it was Phoebe Wilson of Underwood, Macy Emgarten and Kate Hansen from Exira/EHK, IKM-Manning’s Kaitlyn Spoelstra and Autumn Zaiger of Audubon.
IKM-Manning also took the boys title with a total of 28 points. Riverside was second with 47 and Heartland Christian posted 57 in third. Nicholas Milner of Heartland Christian ran an 18:04.6 to win the individual title ahead of Riverside’s Mason McCready (18:30.6).
Lane Sams and Caden Keller of IKM-Manning were next, and Underwood’s Blake Allen finish in fifth place. Audubon’s Jackson Desist, Timothy Conner of IKM-Manning, Eric Duhahek of Riverside, IKM-Manning’s Joel McLaws and Gavin Andersen from Heartland Christian were also in the top 10.
From 11-15 it went Abe Polzien, Kasche Huehn, Josiah Conner and Nathan Johnson of IKM-Manning and Dalton Smith from Riverside. View the complete results from the meet linked here.
AT ACGC
Both CAM teams placed fifth at ACGC with the girls scoring 135 points and the boys finishing with 141.
View the complete results below.
AT Yankton
The Heelan girls and boys had top five finishes in Yankton. The girls were third with 77 points behind Maddie Demke’s second-place run. Brooklyn Stanley was fourth, and Delaney Saulsbury finished in ninth place.
On the boys side, Carter Ritz was 13th and Heelan scored 110 points in fifth place. View the complete results below.
AT Sioux Center
The LeMars boys and girls finished in the top eight at the Sioux Center Invitational.
The boys placed sixth with 171 points, led by an eighth place individual finish from Trace Obbink. The girls were eighth with 213 points.
View the complete results linked here.
AT Moravia
The Lamoni boys were runner-up to lead area teams in Moravia on Thursday evening. The Demons had 49 points thanks to top nine runs from Tyson McDole (3rd), Jack Greenwood (7th) and Matthew Patience (9th).
Mount Ayr’s Will Newton placed 11th, and Moravia’s Matthew Seals came in 12th place to lead the Mohawks to 68 points and a third place team finish.
The Mount Ayr girls were third in their own race, finishing with 70 points behind Karlie Larsen and Natalie Schafer in 11th and 12th, respectively.
View complete results from the girls meet here and the boys meet here.
AT Nebraska City
Plattsmouth swept the individual and team championships in Nebraska City on Thursday.
The girls had a perfect 10 points (only four were scored). Natalie Briggs won the individual championship in 21:24.14 to finish ahead of teammates Mila Wehbrein, Jolie Dix and Jozlyn Barnes. Auburn’s Lilyan Becker took fifth for the Bulldogs, which had 28 point sin second.
Alivia Thomas and Sydney Binder were sixth and seventh, respectively, for Auburn while Nebraska City finished in third with 43 points behind Evie Madison and Izzy Fulton in eighth and ninth. Kyra Becker of Auburn rounded out the top 10.
The rest of the medalists in the top 15 included Makenna Laumann of Sidney, Ava Nolde of Plattsmouth, Nebraska City’s Malayna Madsen, Marley Shull of Sidney and Emily Macias-Palomar of Plattsmouth.
Plattsmouth’s Carter Moss won the boys race in 17:06.76 to finish about 10 seconds ahead of Nebraska City’s Mason Houghton. The Blue Devils had 17 points to win the team title, finishing Elijah Dix (3rd), Sam Campin (4th), Darek Reicks (9th), Alex Lozzi (12th) and Ethan Moore (14th) in the top 14.
Nebraska City had 23 points with Alex Rico, Sabir Musa and Hayden Beccard going sixth through eight, and Auburn had 52 points with Cuyler Aue, Triston Perry and Charlie Ketcherside finishing 10th, 11th and 15th.
Sidney scored 61 points in fourth place with Cole Jorgenson finishing in fifth place. Tony Racine of Essex was 13th in the race. View the complete results linked here.
AT Fort Calhoun
The Louisville boys placed fifth in Fort Calhoun, getting a pari of top 10 finishes. Jaxson Barnes ran ninth and Tyler Euans finished in 10th place, as the Lions picked up 94 points. Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water had 123 points in seventh place behind Austin Patton’s 12th place medal.
Louisville’s Mira Fosmer was 11th in the girls race while Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water came in sixth with 103 team points.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
AT North Bend Central
The Ashland-Greenwood girls and boys were at North Bend Central. Neither side had a top 15 individual finish, but the Bluejay bas were 10th with 131 points.
View the complete results linked here.
AT Falls City
The Falls City girls and boys won their home meets on Thursday as the only teams in the field with a team score.
The Tigers did get an individual championship from Lillian Thomas in the girls race. Thomas ran a 21:18.65 while Nia Crawford, Ava Armbruster, Mylie Crawford, Emily Feek, Evangelina Romesser and Elianna Bruxellas placed third, fifth, sixth, seventh, 10th and 13th, respectively.
Rock Port’s Aubrey Watkins ran fourth, North Andrew’s Brylie Brincks took eighth, Johnson County Central’s Madison Pingel finished in ninth and Kendall Nester and Patty Greever of North Andrew were 11th and 12th, respectively.
Caleb Lucas of Rock Port ran 18:58.63 to take the boys individual title, narrowly edging Blake Rolfe of Falls City, who ran a 19:01.83. Hayden Husker of Johnson County Central was third while Falls City’s Alex McKim, Bryson Bustrick and Joe Vrtiska went fourth through sixth. JCC’s Aiden Weber, Falls City’s Carson Bredemeier, North Andrew’s Jarom Russo and Pressler Bruxellas of Falls City rounded out the top 10.
The next five went Kyle Daake and Ray Week of Falls City, Logan Tope from Johnson County Central and Cayden Dunkhas and Hayden Findlay of Falls City. View the complete results from the meet below.