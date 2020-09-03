(KMAland) -- It was a good day for Nodaway Valley at the West Central Invitational while Central Decatur pieced together a strong performance in Corydon. The complete rundown from Thursday's KMAland cross country action can be found below.
West Central Valley Invitational
Carroll Kuemper claimed the boys title with 52 points. Nodaway Valley was second. The Wolverines were paced by 1-2 finish from Toby Bower and Ben Breheny. Doug Berg finished fourth.
Nodaway Valley claimed the girls title with 48 points. Sophia Broers finished second, Abby Engels finished ninth. Lily Day and Erin Ford were 10th and 11th respectively. Audubon's Grace Slater was the individual champion, leading the Wheelers in their second-place finish. Complete results can be found below.
Wayne
Mount Ayr girls paced all area teams with a runner-up finisher. J'Lyn Knutson of Melcher-Dallas was the champion. McKinna Hogan of Lenox took second. East Union's Gabrielle Valencia finished third. Mount Ayr's top finisher was Karlie Larsen in 12th, followed by Makayla Jones and Makenna Jones in 13th and 14th respectively.
Central Decatur claimed the team title on the boys side by scoring 43 points. William Gillis and Tate Schwartz led the way for CD with respective finishes of second and third. Southeast Warren's Randy Jimenez was the individual champion with a time of 16:53.47. Wayne's RC Hicks also cracked the top-five with a fourth-place finish. The complete results can be found here
Douglas County West
Jaiden Tweten of Ashland-Greenwood was the girls' individual champion. Chloe Schaulis (Nebraska City) finished fifth. Nebraska City's Sabir Musa led the way for area runners on the boys side with a finish of fifth-place finish. Complete results can be found below.