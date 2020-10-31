(KMAland) -- Saturday's Class 2A State Cross Country Meet was highlighted by a trio of KMAland underclassmen taking home hardware in the girls race, while perhaps also making a statement for the future.
Class 2A's statewide youth was present at the top spot, where Midland-Prairie freshmen Danielle Hostetler claimed the state title. Hostetler joined her older sisters Marie and Anna as state champions and kept the crown in the Hostetler family for a fifth consecutive year.
Treynor sophomore Clara Teigland was KMAland's top finisher, doing so with a fifth-place finish in a time of 19:47.10.
"It means a lot," Tiegland told KMA Sports. "It's been a crazy season."
Teigland's "crazy" season was also her rookie season. She admits she did not envision reaching the medal stand when she decided to run cross country this season.
"I was just going out to get in shape for other sports," she said. "I wasn't planning on it going anywhere, just it being a good warmup for basketball and soccer. Whenever I go into something, I want to do my full potential. I just tried to get better."
While Teigland did not envision her stellar season, Clarinda sophomore Mayson Hartley's 13th-place finish was retribution after falling short of reaching the medal stand last season.
"It means a lot that I could place as high as I did," Hartley said. "My whole goal this season was to get on the porch."
Hartley started the race in stellar fashion, leading the first several hundred meters on a windy Lakeside Golf Course and finished in 20:14.20.
"I just tried to stay with the lead pack," she said. "I felt like my start was really good. I just tried to push through the wind."
Underwood's Georgia Paulson concluded her freshman campaign with a trip to the medal stand, squeaking in with a 15th-place finish a time of 20:27.40.
"I worked really hard this season," Paulson said. "It feels good as a freshman, I definitely wanted to medal at state. I was proud to get up there."
Paulson was in 17th near the end of the race, but used a late-race surge to earn her spot on the porch.
"I just started kicking it in as soon as I saw the finish," she said.
Much like Saturday's state meet, the trio of Teigland, Hartley and Paulson have battled throughout the year and will likely continue to do so in the near future.
"I definitely want to work harder, get stronger and faster," Paulson said. "Definitely want to beat Clara and Mayson"
"I'm just going to keep running and trying to get better," Teigland echoed.
Clarinda's Ashlyn Eberly placed 47th and Red Oak's Chloe Devries was 77th.
In the boys race, Central Decatur placed ninth as a team, paced by William Gillis, who finished ninth in 11:18.70. Tyson McDole, Tate Swartz, Vincent Carcamo, Glenn Oesch, Joe Sheetz and Jack Greenwood posted respective finishes of 34th, 45th, 67th, 84th, 98th and 139th for the Cardinals.
Treynor's Cole Dooley narrowly missed medaling, finishing 20th, 12 seconds behind the final medalist. Red Oak's Baylor Bergren placed 24th. Underwood's Gable Porter was 26th. Missouri Valley's Cody Gilpin placed 34th.
Other 2A boys participants included Clarinda's Jon McCall (41st) and Michael Mayer (92nd), Missouri Valley's Brek Boruff (78th), Underwood's Bryce Patten (90th).
Complete interviews with Teigland, Hartley and Paulson can be viewed below.