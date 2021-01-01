(KMAland) -- Sophia Peppers had a huge game while Tina Lair-VanMeter and Ryan Hawkins also scored in double figures on Thursday. Check out their performances and the rest of the KMAlanders in college basketball below.
WOMEN: Morningside 75 Northwestern 62
Sophia Peppers (Exira/EHK) led Morningside (10-2) with 26 points, 11 rebounds, four steals, three blocks and two assists.
Emilee Danner (Ar-We-Va) had five points, seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks for Northwestern (5-7).
WOMEN: St. Ambrose 77 Waldorf 49
Tina Lair-VanMeter (Coon Rapids-Bayard) had 14 points and eight rebounds for Waldorf (0-7) in the defeat.
MEN: Northwest Missouri State 74 Northeastern State 55
Ryan Hawkins (Atlantic) scored 15 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and added three assists and two steals in the Northwest (4-0) victory. Christian Stanislav (Glenwood) picked up two minutes of game action for the Bearcats.