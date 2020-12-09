(KMAland) -- Maddy Duncan and Sam Stewart combined on 46 points in a Peru State loss on Tuesday.
WOMEN: Mount Mercy 83 Peru State 75
Maddy Duncan (Sidney) poured in 26 points with five rebounds to lead Peru State in the tough defeat. Sam Stewart (Mount Ayr) added 20 points, nine rebounds and two steals, and McKenzie Witt (Sacred Heart) had seven points and eight rebounds. Libby Baumert (Plattsmouth) pitch in two points and five rebounds.
MEN: Jamestown 91 Dordt 74
Garrett Franken (Atlantic) had eight points and six rebounds for Dordt.