(KMAland) -- KMAlanders captured eight championships at the Iowa AAU Kids State Championships on Sunday.
Powerhouse Wrestling’s Colter and Tracen Frain, Joseph Leick, Jase Mauck, Kaleb Nelson and Pierson Wolff all won titles while Red Oak’s Sawyer Perdue and Cal Crill of Lenox were also champions.
Four others took second, eight finished in third, nine came in fourth, four claimed fifth, 11 picked up sixth-place finishes, five were seventh and nine took eighth. Powerhouse Wrestling had 24 medalists to lead organizational clubs while Shenandoah’s three medals topped the area for community programs.
Here’s a complete list of KMAland medalists from AAU Kids State, sorted by club or program:
Bedford
Cage Gladman — 6th Place (A130)
Coon Rapids-Bayard
Nile Miller — 4th Place (A150)
Denison-Schleswig
Tay Grover — 3rd Place (A94)
Glenwood
Tate Buthe — 4th Place (B114)
Trey Williamson — 8th Place (C135)
Harlan
Avery Kimmen — 7th Place (B94)
Lenox
Cal Crill — 1st Place (A175)
Bruce Parrish — 6th Place (A98)
Logan-Magnolia
Wayden Hawkins — 6th Place (C140)
Max Leonard — 6th Place (A82)
Martensdale-St. Marys
Drake Vasey — 4th Place (A98)
Missouri Valley
Hunter Cox — 7th Place (C260)
Lucas Schroeder — 5th Place (C115)
Muscle Mat Club
Caden Clear — 8th Place (B108)
Nolan Gannon — 5th Place (C140)
Joseph Hayes — 8th Place (C115)
Axel Neisemier — 4th Place (A86)
MWC Wrestling Academy
Landon Thayer — 4th Place (B70)
Noah Thayer — 3rd Place (A54)
Powerhouse Wrestling Club
Aiden Bachman — 5th Place (B86)
Reed Chambers — 2nd Place (A105)
Levi Charles — 3rd Place (B65)
Ace Cochrane — 2nd Place (B82)
Mason Croushorn — 2nd Place (A54)
Hank Davis — 8th Place (A50)
Troy Davis — 7th Place (B65)
Sebastiano Fidone — 8th Place (B82)
Owen Fletcher — 6th Place (B94)
Ryan Fletcher — 6th Place (C100)
Colter Frain — 1st Place (A82)
Tracen Frain — 1st Place (B78)
Arik Honnold — 8th Place (B98)
Quinn Lane — 7th Place (B74)
Jacob Leick — 4th Place (A66)
Joseph Leick — 1st Place (B94)
Jase Mauck — 1st Place (A58)
Zander Manz — 8th Place (C85)
Crew McGinnis — 4th Place (A70)
Kaleb Nelson — 1st Place (B128)
Weston Porter — 3rd Place (C95)
Dayton Van Horn — 6th Place (C75)
Pierson Wolff — 1st Place (A66)
Layton Wright — 6th Place (B108)
Red Oak
Sawyer Perdue — 1st Place (B160)
Riverside Wrestling Club
Grant Richardson — 6th Place (B215)
Max Shanno — 4th Place (B138)
Sebolt Wrestling Academy
Mason Houser — 7th Place (C95)
Shay Lundvall — 3rd Place (B78)
Sam Smith — 8th Place (A70)
Shenandoah
Will Berning — 8th Place (C215)
Charlie Liles — 3rd Place (B148)
Garrett Mather — 6th Place (B60)
The Best Wrestler
Jett Allen — 3rd Place (A70)
Drew Anderson — 2nd Place (C110)
Jace Blum — 5th Place (B90)
Trenton Byers — 4th Place (C125)
Hunter Heun — 6th Place (B74)
Woodbine
Reagan Blum — 3rd Place (B160)