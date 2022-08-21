(KMAland) -- The highly-popular KMA Sports Football Friday Pick’em is back!
This year’s rendition features 15 games weekly, but with a twist. Each week, we will select 10 games from Iowa, two from Nebraska, two from Missouri and one highly intriguing non-KMAland game from Iowa.
You have the chance to go against KMA Sports’ team of “experts.” To do so, please send your picks to tmaeder@kmamail.com by 6 PM on Friday.
Week 1
KMALAND IOWA
Fremont-Mills at CAM
East Mills at Woodbine
Logan-Magnolia at Kuemper Catholic
Central Decatur at Southwest Valley
Riverside at Red Oak
Underwood at Tri-Center
Clarinda at Creston
Shenandoah at Missouri Valley
Harlan at Lewis Central (Pick must submitted by Thursday at 6 PM)
Abraham Lincoln at Thomas Jefferson
KMALAND MISSOURI
South Holt at Worth County
Mound City at Platte Valley
KMALAND NEBRASKA
Elmwood-Murdock at Falls City Sacred Heart
Syracuse at Louisville
NON-KMALAND GAME OF THE WEEK
Easton Valley at Don Bosco
Tiebreaker: Total points between Creston/Clarinda and Central Decatur/Southwest Valley