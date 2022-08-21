KMAland Football

(KMAland) -- The highly-popular KMA Sports Football Friday Pick’em is back!

This year’s rendition features 15 games weekly, but with a twist. Each week, we will select 10 games from Iowa, two from Nebraska, two from Missouri and one highly intriguing non-KMAland game from Iowa.

You have the chance to go against KMA Sports’ team of “experts.” To do so, please send your picks to tmaeder@kmamail.com by 6 PM on Friday.

Week 1

KMALAND IOWA

Fremont-Mills at CAM

East Mills at Woodbine

Logan-Magnolia at Kuemper Catholic

Central Decatur at Southwest Valley

Riverside at Red Oak

Underwood at Tri-Center

Clarinda at Creston

Shenandoah at Missouri Valley

Harlan at Lewis Central (Pick must submitted by Thursday at 6 PM)

Abraham Lincoln at Thomas Jefferson

KMALAND MISSOURI

South Holt at Worth County

Mound City at Platte Valley

KMALAND NEBRASKA

Elmwood-Murdock at Falls City Sacred Heart

Syracuse at Louisville

NON-KMALAND GAME OF THE WEEK

Easton Valley at Don Bosco

Tiebreaker: Total points between Creston/Clarinda and Central Decatur/Southwest Valley

