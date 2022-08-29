KMAland Football

(KMAland) -- Dan Ryan claimed the top honor in the opening week of the KMA Sports Picks Contest. 

Ryan successfully connected on 12 of 15 picks. 

Here are this week's games in the contest. Please send your picks to tmaeder@kmamail.com

KMALAND IOWA

Audubon at Boyer Valley

Lenox at East Mills

Nodaway Valley at Shenandoah

Southwest Valley at Sidney

Tri-Center at Treynor

Clarinda at Underwood

Exira-EHK at West Harrison

Creston at Winterset

Earlham at AHSTW

Red Oak at West Central Valley

KMALAND MISSOURI

North Andrew at Bishop LeBlond

Rock Port at Platte Valley

KMALAND NEBRASKA

Palmyra at Lourdes Central Catholic

Ashland-Greenwood at Wahoo

NON-KMALAND GAME OF THE WEEK

Williamsburg at Van Meter

Tiebreaker: Total number of points scored by the winning teams in Lenox/East Mills, Southwest Valley/Sidney and Clarinda/Underwood.

STANDINGS AFTER WEEK 1 

 TOTAL
DAN RYAN12
JAMES RODENBURG11
NEAL OSLER11
TOM GROBE 11
ERIC APPERSON11
ERIC DIAL11
DON JARRETT10
JOSH HILL10
DAN SCHLEISMAN10
TIM CORTNEY10
DOUG BRANDT10
JOHN HEWETT10
NICK STAVAS9
PAUL FISH9
BRENT BARNETT9
JAMES HARDEE9
LANE VAN GORDEN9
TRENT TURNEY9
GREG HILL9
CHET STAMBAUGH9
PEYTON JACKSON9
TREVOR MAEDER8
RYAN MATHENY8
DEREK MARTIN8
KRIS OGBURN 8
CHRISTOPHER SICKELS8
DAYTON LITTLE 8
DUSTIN COMSTOCK8
JAY SODERBERG8
TOM MOORE8
CURTIS OSBORN 7
JAN HARRIS7
JACOB ERICKSON7
MATT HAYS7
COLE CORSON7
RICKY BARBOSA7
AUSTIN LORENZ7
GENTRY MAEDER6
JERRY WALLACE6
BEAU WILLIAMS6
SCOTT BECKER5
JOSEPH PHILPOTT5
TRAVIS WALDSTEIN1
DENISE MILLS0

 

