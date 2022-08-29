(KMAland) -- Dan Ryan claimed the top honor in the opening week of the KMA Sports Picks Contest.
Ryan successfully connected on 12 of 15 picks.
Here are this week's games in the contest. Please send your picks to tmaeder@kmamail.com
KMALAND IOWA
Audubon at Boyer Valley
Lenox at East Mills
Nodaway Valley at Shenandoah
Southwest Valley at Sidney
Tri-Center at Treynor
Clarinda at Underwood
Exira-EHK at West Harrison
Creston at Winterset
Earlham at AHSTW
Red Oak at West Central Valley
KMALAND MISSOURI
North Andrew at Bishop LeBlond
Rock Port at Platte Valley
KMALAND NEBRASKA
Palmyra at Lourdes Central Catholic
Ashland-Greenwood at Wahoo
NON-KMALAND GAME OF THE WEEK
Williamsburg at Van Meter
Tiebreaker: Total number of points scored by the winning teams in Lenox/East Mills, Southwest Valley/Sidney and Clarinda/Underwood.
STANDINGS AFTER WEEK 1
|TOTAL
|DAN RYAN
|12
|JAMES RODENBURG
|11
|NEAL OSLER
|11
|TOM GROBE
|11
|ERIC APPERSON
|11
|ERIC DIAL
|11
|DON JARRETT
|10
|JOSH HILL
|10
|DAN SCHLEISMAN
|10
|TIM CORTNEY
|10
|DOUG BRANDT
|10
|JOHN HEWETT
|10
|NICK STAVAS
|9
|PAUL FISH
|9
|BRENT BARNETT
|9
|JAMES HARDEE
|9
|LANE VAN GORDEN
|9
|TRENT TURNEY
|9
|GREG HILL
|9
|CHET STAMBAUGH
|9
|PEYTON JACKSON
|9
|TREVOR MAEDER
|8
|RYAN MATHENY
|8
|DEREK MARTIN
|8
|KRIS OGBURN
|8
|CHRISTOPHER SICKELS
|8
|DAYTON LITTLE
|8
|DUSTIN COMSTOCK
|8
|JAY SODERBERG
|8
|TOM MOORE
|8
|CURTIS OSBORN
|7
|JAN HARRIS
|7
|JACOB ERICKSON
|7
|MATT HAYS
|7
|COLE CORSON
|7
|RICKY BARBOSA
|7
|AUSTIN LORENZ
|7
|GENTRY MAEDER
|6
|JERRY WALLACE
|6
|BEAU WILLIAMS
|6
|SCOTT BECKER
|5
|JOSEPH PHILPOTT
|5
|TRAVIS WALDSTEIN
|1
|DENISE MILLS
|0