(KMAland) -- Dustin Comstock went a stellar 14-1 to emerge victorious in the second week of the KMA Football Friday Picks Contest.
Here are the winners from the first two weeks
Week 1: Dan Ryan (12/15)
Week 2: Dustin Comstock (14/15)
Check out this week's games below. Please send your picks to tmaeder@kmamail.com by 6 PM Friday.
WEEK 3 PICKS
KMALAND IOWA
Treynor at Clarinda
Bedford at Lenox
West Harrison at CAM
AHSTW at Southwest Valley
Stanton-Essex at East Union
Sidney at Earlham
Kuemper Catholic at Greene County
Audubon at Fremont-Mills
Mormon Trail at Moravia
Tri-Center at Missouri Valley
KMALAND NEBRASKA
Elmwood-Murdock at Palmyra
Aurora at Ashland-Greenwood
KMALAND MISSOURI
East Atchison at South Holt
Stewartsville/Osborn at Rock Port
NON-KMALAND GAME OF THE WEEK
West Sioux at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
Tiebreaker: Combined point differential between Bedford/Lenox, AHSTW/Southwest Valley and Atlantic/Shenandoah.
STANDINGS AFTER WEEK 2
|TOTAL
|NEAL OSLER
|24
|ERIC APPERSON
|24
|DAN SCHLEISMAN
|23
|DOUG BRANDT
|23
|ERIC DIAL
|22
|DON JARRETT
|22
|JOSH HILL
|22
|GREG HILL
|22
|DUSTIN COMSTOCK
|22
|TOM GROBE
|21
|PEYTON JACKSON
|21
|RYAN MATHENY
|21
|DEREK MARTIN
|21
|LANE VAN GORDEN
|20
|JAN HARRIS
|20
|DAN RYAN
|19
|TIM CORTNEY
|19
|NICK STAVAS
|19
|PAUL FISH
|19
|JAMES HARDEE
|19
|TRENT TURNEY
|19
|DAYTON LITTLE
|19
|JAY SODERBERG
|19
|TOM MOORE
|19
|BRENT BARNETT
|18
|TREVOR MAEDER
|18
|MATT HAYS
|18
|JAMES RODENBURG
|17
|JERRY WALLACE
|17
|CHRISTOPHER SICKELS
|16
|GENTRY MAEDER
|16
|CHET STAMBAUGH
|15
|KRIS OGBURN
|15
|RICKY BARBOSA
|15
|AUSTIN LORENZ
|15
|SCOTT BECKER
|15
|CURTIS OSBORN
|14
|JOSEPH PHILPOTT
|14
|JOHN HEWETT
|10
|BRAD KNIGHT
|10
|ZACH KLUTE
|9
|DAVID RYAN
|9
|CRAIG PARMLEY
|9
|DAN COOPER
|8
|JACOB ERICKSON
|7
|COLE CORSON
|7
|BEAU WILLIAMS
|6
|TRAVIS WALDSTEIN
|1
|DENISE MILLS
|0