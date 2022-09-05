KMA Sports Logo 3
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Dustin Comstock went a stellar 14-1 to emerge victorious in the second week of the KMA Football Friday Picks Contest. 

Here are the winners from the first two weeks

Week 1: Dan Ryan (12/15)

Week 2: Dustin Comstock (14/15)

Check out this week's games below. Please send your picks to tmaeder@kmamail.com by 6 PM Friday. 

WEEK 3 PICKS

KMALAND IOWA

Treynor at Clarinda

Bedford at Lenox

West Harrison at CAM

AHSTW at Southwest Valley

Stanton-Essex at East Union

Sidney at Earlham

Kuemper Catholic at Greene County

Audubon at Fremont-Mills

Mormon Trail at Moravia

Tri-Center at Missouri Valley

KMALAND NEBRASKA

Elmwood-Murdock at Palmyra

Aurora at Ashland-Greenwood

KMALAND MISSOURI

East Atchison at South Holt

Stewartsville/Osborn at Rock Port

NON-KMALAND GAME OF THE WEEK

West Sioux at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock

Tiebreaker: Combined point differential between Bedford/Lenox, AHSTW/Southwest Valley and Atlantic/Shenandoah. 

STANDINGS AFTER WEEK 2 

 TOTAL
NEAL OSLER24
ERIC APPERSON24
DAN SCHLEISMAN23
DOUG BRANDT23
ERIC DIAL22
DON JARRETT22
JOSH HILL22
GREG HILL22
DUSTIN COMSTOCK22
TOM GROBE 21
PEYTON JACKSON21
RYAN MATHENY21
DEREK MARTIN21
LANE VAN GORDEN20
JAN HARRIS20
DAN RYAN19
TIM CORTNEY19
NICK STAVAS19
PAUL FISH19
JAMES HARDEE19
TRENT TURNEY19
DAYTON LITTLE 19
JAY SODERBERG19
TOM MOORE19
BRENT BARNETT18
TREVOR MAEDER18
MATT HAYS18
JAMES RODENBURG17
JERRY WALLACE17
CHRISTOPHER SICKELS16
GENTRY MAEDER16
CHET STAMBAUGH15
KRIS OGBURN 15
RICKY BARBOSA15
AUSTIN LORENZ15
SCOTT BECKER15
CURTIS OSBORN 14
JOSEPH PHILPOTT14
JOHN HEWETT10
BRAD KNIGHT10
ZACH KLUTE9
DAVID RYAN9
CRAIG PARMLEY9
DAN COOPER8
JACOB ERICKSON7
COLE CORSON7
BEAU WILLIAMS6
TRAVIS WALDSTEIN1
DENISE MILLS0

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.