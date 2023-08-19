KMA Sports Logo
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- The highly-popular KMA Sports Football Friday Pick'em Contest is back. 

This year's version replicates last year's: 15 games -- 10 from Iowa, two from Nebraska, two from Missouri and one highly intriguing non-KMAland Iowa game. 

You have the chance to go against KMA Sports’ team of “experts.” To do so, please send your picks to tmaeder@kmamail.com by 6 PM on Friday.

Week 1 

KMALAND IOWA

Shenandoah at Clarinda

Red Oak at Southwest Valley

CAM at Audubon

Sidney at East Union

Bedford at Moravia

Treynor at St. Albert

Van Meter at Underwood

Sioux City East at Glenwood

Winterset at Creston

Harlan at Lewis Central

KMALAND MISSOURI

East Atchison at King City

Platte Valley at Worth County

KMALAND NEBRASKA

Falls City Sacred Heart at Elmwood-Murdock

Palmyra at Weeping Water

NON-KMALAND GAME OF THE WEEK

Southeast Polk at WDM Valley

Tiebreaker: Combined points scored in Shenandoah/Clarinda, Red Oak/Southwest Valley & Southeast Polk/WDM Valley

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.