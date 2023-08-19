(KMAland) -- The highly-popular KMA Sports Football Friday Pick'em Contest is back.
This year's version replicates last year's: 15 games -- 10 from Iowa, two from Nebraska, two from Missouri and one highly intriguing non-KMAland Iowa game.
You have the chance to go against KMA Sports’ team of “experts.” To do so, please send your picks to tmaeder@kmamail.com by 6 PM on Friday.
Week 1
KMALAND IOWA
Shenandoah at Clarinda
Red Oak at Southwest Valley
CAM at Audubon
Sidney at East Union
Bedford at Moravia
Treynor at St. Albert
Van Meter at Underwood
Sioux City East at Glenwood
Winterset at Creston
Harlan at Lewis Central
KMALAND MISSOURI
East Atchison at King City
Platte Valley at Worth County
KMALAND NEBRASKA
Falls City Sacred Heart at Elmwood-Murdock
Palmyra at Weeping Water
NON-KMALAND GAME OF THE WEEK
Southeast Polk at WDM Valley
Tiebreaker: Combined points scored in Shenandoah/Clarinda, Red Oak/Southwest Valley & Southeast Polk/WDM Valley