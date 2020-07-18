Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

A few clouds with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low 71F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

A few clouds with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low 71F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.