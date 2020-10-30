Fremont-Mills vs. Martensdale-St. Marys
KMAX-Stream A

Click on the link above to hear live play-by-play of a football matchup between Fremont-Mills and Martensdale-St. Marys with Trevor Maeder and Mike Wood.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.