(Glenwood) -- Clarinda got back in the win column with an 8-3 road victory over Glenwood Thursday.
The Cardinals (10-7) used several two-out rallies and contagious hitting to best the Rams (8-4).
“We had their number tonight,” Clarinda softball head coach Brad Knight said. “The biggest difference for us was that we cut down on the walks tonight.”
Jerzee Knight went 3-5 at the plate with four RBI to lead Clarinda’s potent offense.
“It was pretty exciting,” Jerzee Knight said. “We all came in here knowing we gotta do what we gotta do. We’ve been sitting pretty good in the Hawkeye Ten so far and getting this win kind of just shows that we’re a good team and we can beat anyone.
Glenwood opened the scoring in the bottom of the first when McKenna Wilkes drove in a run with a base hit, giving the Rams an early 1-0 lead.
Both squads were able to get runners on in the second and third innings, but both pitchers, Glenwood’s Alli Koontz and Clarinda’s Andi Woods showcased their ability to get out of jams.
That is, until the fourth inning, when the Cardinals got the bats going. Presley Jobe and Brynn Isaacson led off with a pair of singles. Two at-bats later, Koontz walked in a run before Knight ripped a two-RBI single to give Clarinda a 3-1 lead.
“We just stayed confident,” Jerzee Knight said. “We knew that if we kept hitting the ball, spoon enough they would fall and we would start scoring runs, and that’s what happened.”
As Woods kept rolling in the circle, the Cardinals kept rolling at the plate, getting four more runs across in the top of the fifth, with Knight again being responsible for a pair.
Glenwood eventually began clawing back with a two-RBI single from Liz Thiesen in the bottom of the sixth, but after Clarinda plated one more in the seventh before Woods slammed the door on the Ram offense to seal the win for the Cardinals.
Clarinda’s offense plated eight runs on nine hits.
“I just told our girls, ‘just keep being patient, keep hitting the ball, keep playing off the rise-ball and we’ll be fine,’” Brad Knight said.
Andi Woods allowed three runs on five hits and struck out four.
“[Woods] stayed really composed,” Brad Knight said. “She had good stuff tonight and she was able to keep people off balance. I was really, really proud of her.
With this win, Clarinda improves to 6-2 in Hawkeye Ten action and the Cardinals will look to continue their winning ways in hopes of contending for a league title.
“We’re ready to go,” Jerzee Knight said. “We work hard. We show up to every practice with a good attitude. We know that if we can bring it on the field it’s gonna show in the future.”
Clarinda is back in action at the John Stevens Classic in Creston Saturday, while Glenwood will next host Harlan in a doubleheader Monday.
View full video interviews with Jerzee and Brad Knight below.