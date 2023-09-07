(Clarinda) -- Clarinda closed each set strong to record a sweep of East Mills in non-conference volleyball action Thursday night.
The Cardinals were a 25-15, 25-19, 26-24 victor.
"We are really focusing on being mentally tough," Clarinda head coach Jess Hanafan said. "We have not beaten a Corner Conference team since I've been here. The excitement shows."
"We all played together well," junior Jerzee Knight said. "All around, it was a good night."
Coach Hanafan's squad relied on big finishes in each set. They put down the final seven points in the first set to win it 25-15.
The Cardinals controlled most of the second set and closed on a high note with five of the last seven points to take the set and a 2-0 lead in the match.
Clarinda scored seven of the first 10 in the third set, but East Mills eventually settled in and led at 13-12. The Wolverines led as late as 21-17 in the third set, but Clarinda mounted a rally, scoring nine of the final 12 to win the set and match.
"We talked about coming from behind," Hanafan said. "We put them in that situation in practice. We weren't playing scared. We took big risks and played to win."
The Cardinals found plenty of success at the service line Thursday night.
"Our serving was really good," Hanafan said. "We've worked on aggressive serves. It's been up and down, but we hit spots."
Addison Wagoner served four aces, while Knight posted three aces.Knight also led the offense with 10 kills.
"Cross was where I saw most of the time," Knight said. "They had a big block, but I worked around that."
"She played amazing," Hanafan said of Knight. "She's an undersized outside (hitter), but she has a lot of power. She's aggressive and a really good player."
Wagoner and Wellhausen added six kills in the win.
East Mills (12-5) returns to action Tuesday when they travel to Sidney for a Corner Conference matchup. Clarinda (7-5) faces Glenwood and Atlantic in a triangular on Tuesday.
"We still have things to work on," Hanafan said. "We'll build on being mentally tough and eliminating mistakes."
View the full interviews with Knight and Coach Hanafan below.