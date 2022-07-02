(Woodbine) -- Fremont-Mills used a hot start to advance to the second round of the Class 1A District 2 baseball bracket.
The Knights (13-7) knocked out Riverside (5-18) by a 9-1 decision in Woodbine on Saturday night.
"We did a lot of good things early in the game," said head coach Jake Brown. "We had a big inning, and it kinda took care of things from there -- played solid defense and we're moving on."
Fremont-Mills wasted no time getting started offensively. After making quick work of the Bulldogs in the top of the first, the Knights put across six runs to jump out 6-0.
"We were just trying to attack the first strike and put the ball in play," said Kyler Owen.
Owen himself finished the evening from the plate going two-for-four with an RBI and scoring twice -- a feat matched by teammate Brady Owen.
The Knights would then tack on two more in the second inning to extend their lead to 8-0. While their offense was certainly firing on all cylinders, Fremont-Mills' bullpen was also causing problems for Riverside.
"They do a really good job," said Coach Brown. "They throw strikes, and it helps me sleep a little easier at night knowing I got those two on the mound going for us in games like this."
Starting pitcher Braden Turpin only surrendered one hit and sat down nine batters through four innings. He was backed up by a tough performance from teammate Kyler Owen, who only gave up one run and collected three K's of his own.
"I think we both just trust our infield and outfield, and just try to let them put the ball in play if we can," said Owen.
Fremont-Mills was able to get an extra insurance run before they allowed Riverside to get on board in the sixth. That would be all the Knights would give back, however, as they wrapped up the victory and find themselves advancing to the second round of Class 1A District 2.
"We just have to focus on throwing strikes, fielding the ball behind our pitchers, and putting the ball in play," said Coach Brown. "In the game of baseball, that's all you can ask for."
The Knights will face off against Woodbine (20-4) in their second-round matchup.
Check out the full interviews with Brown, Turpin, and Owen below.