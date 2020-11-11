(KMAland) -- For the first time in school history, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley will play in the UNI-Dome as a member of Class 3A.
The Nighthawks (8-2) have recovered from a 1-2 start to win their final seven games and will play Harlan in a 3A semifinal on Thursday at 4:00 PM.
“We started out the year with a win against Western Christian,” Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley head coach Cory Brandt said. “Game two against West Lyon we lost two of our best receivers with broken bones. That made us look a lot different.”
Coach Brandt and staff adjusted, though, continuing to rely on a strong passing game while also turning out a solid performance from senior running back Kody Noble, who has rushed for 1,414 yards and 19 touchdowns to this point in the season.
Junior quarterback Caleb Kats has 1,568 passing yards and 14 touchdowns with 13 different receivers catching at least one reception and five with at least one touchdown this season.
“It’s big to be balanced and have that ability to do anything,” Coach Brandt said. “We had basically 10 new starters on the offensive side of the ball, and we’ve been working through that. When we lost our receivers, that changed our game a little bit, but we’ve had kids step in and step up.”
Defensively, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley has forced 31 turnovers in their 10 games and have 55.5 tackles for loss, led by 8.5 from sophomore Brock Fisher and 8.0 out of junior Cade Fisher.
“It’s all about team defense,” Brandt said. “My defensive staff have done a great job of getting them in the right spot, and they play incredibly hard. They execute the game plan really well and have done an outstanding job in every aspect.”
While this is Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley’s first 3A trip to the Dome, they were a regular visitor in Class 2A in recent years. The Nighthawks won a state championship in 2016, were a semifinalist in 2017 and finished as runner-up in 2018.
Another Dome regular will be their opponent in their first 3A trip, as they meet the Cyclones (10-0) on Thursday afternoon.
“They can run and pass with high efficiency,” Coach Brandt said of Harlan. “Their youth is incredible. They have a lot of young kids playing that are really talented. Their quarterback throws extremely well, and they have a really solid defense that plays really hard. It’s a typical Harlan team.”
Trevor Maeder and John Tiarks will have play-by-play of the 3A semifinal on Thursday with kickoff slated for 4:00 PM. Hear the game on KMA-FM 99.1 or streaming at kmaland.com.
“We’ve got to stop them, slow them down a little bit,” Brandt said. “Their ability to move the football is tough, and they seem to move it at will at times. We have to find ways to be successful on the offensive side of the ball to keep it out of their hands. We’ve got to play well in all aspects.”
Listen to the complete Know Your Opponent preview interview with Coach Brandt linked below.