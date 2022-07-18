(Manly) -- BJ Fessler's first year as the head coach for the Central Springs softball program has been a seamless transition, and his team is back in Fort Dodge.
Fessler, who served as an assistant under former head coach Belinda Nelson, inherited the reins this year, carrying the Panthers to a 31-1 record.
"It's been a great season," Fessler said. "We've had some good years, and this year is no exception. There was a lot of learning. We made mistakes, but we played good softball."
Central Springs has been a mainstay at the State Softball Tournament for the last decade. Their 2022 trip is the eighth in a row and ninth in program history.
"Every team is different, but this team is hungry," Fessler said. "They had high expectations. Every year, we try to be conference champs, regional champs and move on from there."
The Panthers' knack for postseason games has shown throughout the postseason after victories over Emmetsburg (10-0), Lake Mills (12-0) and Osage (10-0).
"We're trying to play good ball at the right time," Fessler said. "In the postseason, you're one game away from being eliminated. So you have to play your best all the time."
Junior pitcher Cooper Klaahsen has been locked in this season with a 0.57 ERA and 225 strikeouts in 136 innings.
"She's a little bulldog," Fessler said. "She trusts the process and puts pitches in the right spots. She can trust her defense. It has been great to watch."
Kaylea Fessler (.550, 45 RBI), Madisyn Kelley (.461, 32 RBI), Ashlyn Hoeft (.452, 26 RBI), Azaria McDonough (.402, 20 RBI), Lizy Hamand (.391, 16 RBI), Aurora Stepleton (.385, 30 RBI), Klaahsen (.371, 12 RBI), Abby Pate (.344, 29 RBI) and Carly Ryan (.343, 15 RBI) have paced the Panthers offense to a .404 average -- the best in 2A.
The Panthers also lead Class 2A in home runs (34), led by eight from Fessler. Kelley and Hoeft have gone deep seven times apiece, Pate has four dingers, and Hamand and Stepleton have three homers each.
Central Springs comes into the Class 2A State Tournament as the top seed and the favorite to capture the program's first state championship, but they're trying to stay grounded.
"One pitch at a time," Fessler said. "Our job is to compete every pitch and see what we can do. When we do that, we're a tough out. We'll compete one pitch at a time and see what happens."
Central Springs begins their quest to a state title with Mount Ayr in a state quarterfinal on Tuesday. The Raiderettes (17-9) have become a frequent visitor to state and have a talented lineup, led by Northern Iowa commit Addy Reynolds.
"Mount Ayr is a great softball team," Fessler said. "And they're playing great ball at the right time. I don't know a lot about them, but Addy is a great player. It's going to be tough for us to prepare for them. But we don't worry about the teams we play often. We worry about ourselves and try to compete."
