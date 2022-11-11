(Adel) -- ADM football is one of the final four left in Class 3A and has a chance to avenge their only defeat of the season when the Tigers take on Harlan in a state semifinal Saturday.
For ADM, it's their first trip to Cedar Falls since 2011. And while they're happy to be there, they certainly aren't satisfied.
"We're honored and humbled to be playing in this game," Coach Garrison Carter said. "But half the battle is making sure the kids understand we haven't won the state championship by making it to the UNI-Dome. This is just the next step."
The Tigers (10-1) reached the semifinals with a 68-42 win over North Polk. While the offensive box scores were mind-blowing, Carter says their success started with defense and special teams.
"Our special teams and defense put us in great field position multiple times," Carter said. "Everything started clicking and went right for us."
Offensively, the combo of quarterback Aiden Flora and running back Brevin Doll have paced the Tigers this season.
Flora has shown his dual-threat status with 1,619 passing yards, 1,414 rushing yards, 17 passing touchdowns and 14 rushing scores. Doll, who holds Division I offers, has 1,402 yards and 27 touchdowns while averaging 8.5 yards per carry. He's also the Tigers' top pass-catcher with 27 snags for 534 yards and four scores.
"They're yin and yang," Coach Carter said. "But they do it in different ways. Brevin is a big, physical kid. If you were to create a running back in a lab, he's everything you want. Aiden is a waterbug. He can make three or four guys miss in a phone booth."
Defensively, ADM has a knack for making opposing quarterbacks' lives miserable. The Tigers have 29 sacks -- the second-most in Class 3A.
Vince Benetti -- an Iowa State tight end commit -- has a 3A-best 12 sacks and 25.5 tackles for loss.
"It starts with Vince and the defensive line," Carter said. "Their ability to get pressure allows us to be sound in the back half without bringing a ton of blitz packages. We can bend, but don't break. And it starts up front."
ADM's aggressive defense had no answer for Harlan's offense in the first meeting.
The Cyclones put up 28 first-half points and 503 total yards in a 42-7 win on October 7th.
Senior quarterback Teagon Kasperbauer shined with 309 passing yards and five touchdowns, while Cade Sears was a home-run threat with five catches for 201 yards and three scores.
"That was a humbling experience," Carter said. "Harlan has been the standard of excellence for many years. It showed our deficiencies. We've learned from that game and built on it. Six weeks later, hopefully, we've made the improvements we need to make."
Carter hopes his team's stellar defense can do something nobody has done this season: stump Harlan's offense.
"You have to limit the big plays," Carter said. "We have to make them drive the field. We didn't do that well the first time."
Harlan's defense held ADM's offense to only 218 yards on 49 plays in the first meeting. Doll -- who averages 127.4 yards per game -- had only 62 on 13 carries in the first meeting.
"They're so sound in what they do defensively," Carter said. "They make the plays they need to make and tackle so well in space. They don't beat themselves. Offensively, we have to sustain drives,, and our dudes have to be dudes. At this point in the season, everybody has great players. That's what we're looking for out of our guys."
Trevor Maeder and Tom Moore have the call of ADM/Harlan Saturday afternoon at 4 on KMA 960. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Carter.