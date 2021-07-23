(Alburnett) -- The latest "Know Your Opponent" feature in preparation for the 2021 State Baseball Tournament centers around the Alburnett Pirates, who relied on a senior-heavy lineup to make their second tournament trip in the past three years and third in school history.
"I think we are playing our best baseball of the season," Coach Ryan Stensland said. "But there are probably seven other teams that feel that way in a loaded Class 1A State Tournament."
The Pirates (28-9) churned through the postseason with impressive wins over Springville, HLV, top-ranked Don Bosco and North Mahaska by a combined 44-5.
"We are better than we were early in the season at getting guys on base and moving them over," Stensland said. "The idea is to find a way and find any way we can to score. The guys know how to execute and their roles. They've stepped up over the past few weeks."
Of course, having a senior-heavy lineup helps. The Pirates' top four hitters are seniors -- Hunter Caves (.500), Reed Stallman (.495), Shane Neighbor (.404) and Kale Rose (.343).
"It's huge," Stensland said about their experience. "This group of seniors was part of our 2019 State Tournament team that was a runner-up. The experience has been huge for us and helped spring along the younger guys."
The experience has been prevalent in the rotation, too, led by Caves (1.50 ERA, 32 K) Stallman (2.36 ERA, 51 K) and Rose (2.71 ERA, 96 K)
"They do what they are best at," Stensland said. "Hunter and Kale have chewed up a lot of innings for us. Those guys have been on the mound for us in key games and situations. Nobody is necessarily a dominant guy, but we will mix and match to put ourselves in a good matchup."
The Pirates' pitching staff will be put to the test on Monday when they face the state's leader in team batting average -- Tri-Center (.429).
"They are a well-coached team," Stensland said. "It looks like it is a senior-dominant team."
However, the Trojans don't rely solely on the offense. Pitcher Leyton Nelson has been superb this season with a 0.22 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings.
"The stats are impressive," Stensland said. "It's going to take a huge effort from us. We've played a difficult schedule, so we need to rely on some of that prior experience. We need to slow these guys down because they know how to put runs on the board."
Derek Martin has the call from Carroll Monday at 7 p.m. on KMA-FM 99.1. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Stensland.