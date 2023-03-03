(Dunkerton) -- Nine years after ousting a KMAland team in their last trip to state, the Dunkerton boys basketball team is back in Des Moines and ready to face another KMAland squad.
The Raiders (24-1) are back in Des Moines for the fifth time in program history, but the first since 2014 when they beat East Mills in a state quarterfinal.
"It means the world to us," Dunkerton head coach Todd Kuntz said. "We're so grateful for this opportunity. Our kids have worked so hard for this. We've come up on the short end in three substate games in the last six years, so we've been ready for this for a long time. That adversity made us want it more."
One of those substate final shortcomings came last year in a loss to Lake Mills. That loss fueled this year's senior-laden lineup.
"They knew it was their last chance," Kuntz said. "These seniors knew what it would take. They did everything we needed to do."
The Raiders reached the state tournament with a 68-64 win over Newman Catholic on Saturday. A 27-14 second quarter erased Dunkerton's early deficit and punched their ticket to Des Moines. Newman focused on Dunkerton's All-State stars Casey Gardner and Preston Gillespie, but the rest of the Raiders' lineup came in clutch.
"It wasn't those guys in that quarter," Kuntz said. "Newman tried to take away our stars. Our role players responded. We took what Newman gave us. The second quarter showed we're pretty tough to guard when we play team basketball."
Gillespie (25.8 PPG, 11.8 RPG) and Gardner (19.2 PPG, 9.6 APG, 5.1 RPG) lead Dunkerton's lineup in their senior campaign.
"(Gardner) is one of the best point guards in the state," Kuntz said. "He's phenomenal. (Gillespie) is just a bucket getter. He's physical. They're our two stars."
Sophomore Dylan Marquart adds 13.7 points per game while Noah Fuelling (5.6 PPG), Jacob Snyder (5.2 PPG), Dalton Weepie (4.2 PPG) and Braiden VanLengen (4.0 PPG) contribute to Dunkerton's deep lineup.
"We have a lot of guys who play and accept their role," Kuntz said. "Our strength is that we have great depth. Not many 1A schools can do that. We're able to shuffle the deck and give different looks. Having depth is huge for us."
Dunkerton now prepares for another senior-laden lineup eager to make some noise in Des Moines: West Harrison.
The Hawkeyes (23-1) are making their second consecutive trip to Des Moines. Their success revolves around senior Sage Evans, who averages 15.1 points and 16.2 rebounds per game.
Evans sets the tone for a West Harrison team that averages 45.3 rebounds per game -- the most in Class 1A.
"You can tell they play hard," Kuntz said. "There's nothing more important than having kids get after it. We're not a big team. A challenge for us has been guarding teams with great interior play. West Harrison has skilled size. It's going to be a unique challenge for us."
Containing West Harrison's rebounding efforts is the top priority for Dunkerton on Monday.
"Rebounding is everything," Kuntz said. "It's something we have to do a great job of. Sage Evans is phenomenal. They work hard, and they play hard. We average over 80 points per game. I think we're going to try to push the tempo and run on them. Outscoring them will be important."
Derek Martin has West Harrison/Dunkerton on KMA-FM 99.1 Monday afternoon at 12:15. Click below for the full interview with Coach Kuntz.