(Columbia) -- Contrasting styles collide Thursday night when Bishop LeBlond's high-powered offense meets the smashmouth power that is North Andrew in the Missouri 8-Player Show-Me Bowl.
The Cardinals' story has been detailed at length -- their adversity, tough schedule and blue-collar approach is well-known to KMAland and the Show-Me State.
Enter Bishop LeBlond.
The Golden Eagles, in their fourth year as an 8-Player school, have used a fun offense to put themselves in the state title game.
"It's surreal," Coach Chuck Davis said. "It's been an incredible journey. Our kids are excited to play on the grandest of stages. We're ready for the challenge."
LeBlond came onto the 8-Player scene in 2019. They were 2-7 that year, followed by a 3-5 outing in 2020. The Golden Eagles posted a seven-win improvement last year and reached a district final.
They started the season 2-3 but have rattled off eight consecutive wins, including postseason victories over St. Joseph Christian, King City, Orrick and Sweet Springs.
Davis points to their week five loss to Archie as the turning point for their season.
"We opened that game 14-0," Davis said. "Then the proverbial wheels fell off. It showed we could play with the upper-echelon teams. We just had to put it together for four quarters. Without the loss, I don't think we'd be up to the task we are now."
LeBlond has lit the scoreboard up this year with over 50 points per game.
Quarterback Landon Gardner has shined this season with 2,899 passing yards and 51 touchdowns against only five interceptions. Gardner is also a threat with his legs, producing 1,331 yards and 23 touchdowns.
"Landon is a four-year starter," Davis said. "He understands the offense as well as anybody. He's not afraid. In my opinion, he's the best quarterback I've seen in a long time. He's a weapon. Our offense revolves around him. It's his brainchild out there."
Receiver Jake Korell has taken the top off of defenses this season with 89 catches for 1,583 yards and 30 touchdowns.
"We're not playing to not get beat," Davis said. "We're playing to compete."
Bishop LeBlond is on the cusp of the school's first ever state title. The only thing in their way is the team just up Highway 71.
The styles of Bishop LeBlond and North Andrew couldn't be any different as the two square off for the ultimate prize. North Andrew was a 64-36 winner in their September 2nd meeting.
"The first matchup, we didn't handle their physicality well," Davis said. "I think we've improved on our physicality quite a bit. They just physically beat up on us. They're a well-coached team full of kids that want to win as badly as anybody."
North Andrew bullied their way to 382 rushing yards and eight touchdowns in their semifinal win over Archie. Accounting for North Andrew's smash-mouth approach is a must for the Golden Eagles.
"We have to do a better job at controlling the line of scrimmage," Davis said. "Their offensive line is so big and physical. Coupled with the fact that they have the most dangerous running back in 8-man (Hayden Ecker). He's as shifty as they come. With improved physicality and open field tackling, we can give these guys our best shot."
Trevor Maeder (@TrevMaeder96) has reports from North Andrew/Bishop LeBlond on Thursday evening.
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Davis.