(Jefferson City) -- The Blair Oaks Falcons will face Maryville Saturday night in the final game of Missouri's 2020 football season.
The Falcons, led by head coach Ted LePage, enter Saturday's showdown at 13-1 and fresh off a 55-46 victory over Cardinal Ritter in the semifinals. Despite their dominance, they feel like they still have some unfinished business.
"We are excited to be there," LePage said, "but we are not satisfied to be there."
LePage attributes a large part of their successful season to his deep and talented senior class, which features 18 members.
"We are real close," he said. "They have been playing together since the fourth grade. They came up together. Our approach this year has been very workmanlike. They go in wanting to learn and asking questions. They continue to work and we try to put it together the best we can."
While the Falcons roster is loaded with seniors, it's been a sophomore leading the way this year -- quarterback Dylan Hair, who will be making his 27th high school start Saturday night.
"He's a very competitive young man," LePage said of Hair. "He's probably one of the quietest quarterbacks I have ever coached. He doesn't say a whole lot or direct attention to himself. He's just a guy. He wants to be a teammate. His athletic abilities allow him to do some things with his feet, but he's also able to put the ball on the money. He is a true dual-threat quarterback."
Aside from Hair, running back Jayden Purdy has been a key piece for the Falcons' offense.
Defensively, Blair Oaks has been stingy, holding opponents to only 14.8 points per game despite surrendering 46 points to Cardinal Ritter last week.
"We feel very good about our defense," LePage said. "Even though we only gave up 46 points last week. That's something our guys have really taken to heart."
Maryville and Blair Oaks are no strangers. The two powerhouses have met each of the last four seasons. Blair Oaks won their week one meeting 51-8. However, that game was played while the Spoofhounds were without several key players. LePage knows nabbing a victory will not be as easy this time around.
"They are a team you want to play early in the year," LePage said. "Once they get all their ducks in a row, they are one of the most dangerous teams in the state. It's going to be a huge task for us. They do everything it takes to win a high school football game. They don't beat themselves. They are a lunch-pail type of team. They want to impose their will on us."
The respect between the two programs is evident.
"I tell our kids that we want to try to replicate what Coach (Matt) Webb and the Spoofhounds do," LePage said. "They don't have penalties, they don't turn the ball over and they play great defense. They are going to play their best level and they don't make mistakes. That makes them extremely scary."
The Falcons won state titles in 2004, 206 and 2018. If they are to capture a fourth, LePage feels they will need to limit Maryville's explosiveness.
"The big key for us is we have to make sure we don't give up big plays," he said. "Big plays in a state championship game can really swing momentum."
Maryville/Blair Oaks is scheduled for a 6 p.m. kick in Jefferson City Saturday night. The complete interview with Coach LePage can be heard below.