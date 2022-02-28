(Bondurant) -- As KMA Sports prepares for the 2022 Girls State Basketball Tournament, it's time to learn about the opponents KMAland schools will face. We begin with the Bondurant-Farrar Bluejays, who will face Glenwood in a Class 4A State Quarterfinal on Tuesday afternoon.
Coach Ben Anderson's team is back at the state tournament for the second consecutive season and ninth time in school history.
"It's so hard to qualify for this tournament," Anderson said. "Especially in Class 4A. We are tremendously excited about this opportunity."
The Bluejays (16-7) made their regional final win look easy, rolling past Indianola for a 71-36 win.
"As a coach, I was never really comfortable," Anderson said about a dominant win. "We were up 14 at the half, but you never know. We took care of the basketball and worked hard in the glass. I was just proud of our toughness, grit and determination."
The 35-point win followed a 29-point win over Norwalk in their first postseason games and was their third consecutive win by 19 points or more.
The recent dominance has Coach Anderson feeling his team might be peaking at the right time.
"We want to keep going," he said. "We are playing at a different level. I'm just proud of the kids and our assistant coaches. It's been a good effort."
Senior Kate Lappe leads the Bluejays' offense. Lappe -- a first-team All-State choice last year & a Northern Iowa softball commit -- averages 22.0 points and 13.6 rebounds per game while shooting 63.8% from the field.
"She's a very good athlete and has a knack for the ball," Anderson said. "She takes pride in rebounding and has a tremendous heart and brain for basketball. Anything I say to coach her, she will do."
Chesney Steenhoek (8.9 PPG, 5.6 RPG), Mia Miller (7.7 PPG, 8.3 APG), Rebekah Fuller (6.6 PPG), Peyton Meyer (6.3 PPG) complement Lappe on the offensive end.
"If we get seven or eight players clicking on all cylinders for four quarters, we are a tough team to beat," Anderson said.
The Bluejays now turn their attention to Tuesday's clash with Glenwood. You know all about the Rams' story as they embark on their third consecutive trip to the state tournament with the hopes of avenging last year's heartbreaking loss to Ballard in the state finals.
"We are concerned with their experience," Anderson said. "You don't get three games here if you're not good. You can't duplicate the experience."
Matching up with the Rams' fast-paced offense and their ability to can 3-pointers are areas of concern for the Bluejays, especially after the Rams made 15 3-pointers in their 76-43 regional final win over Winterset.
"They're fast and athletic," Anderson said. "On good nights, I feel we remind ourselves of them. They're just scrappy, tough and well-coached."
Anderson also expects the Rams to be motivated.
"They're hungry," he said. "We understand they have some kids that have a chip on the shoulder. But we don't want to be a victim. We are going to do what we can to make it difficult for them."
If the Bluejays pull off the upset, Anderson says it will because they stayed true to themselves.
"We need to worry about ourselves and do the things we are good at," he said. "Stay focused, stay determined, and we have a shot."
Derek Martin has the play-by-play of Bondurant-Farrar/Glenwood on Tuesday afternoon at 3:15 on KMA-FM 99.1.
Check out the full interview with Coach Anderson below.