(KMAland) -- While the Harlan football team is looking for a record 13th state championship, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley enters Friday’s Class 3A state final searching for their second.
The Nighthawks (12-0), winners of the 2016 Class 2A state title, bring the No. 1 ranked scoring defense and the No. 2 ranked scoring offense in 3A into the final.
“We’ve got a lot of kids that really prepare well,” Coach Cory Brandt said. “They execute at a very high level, and I’ve got incredible coaches that put kids in the right spots. We’ve got good athleticism overall, and I just coach a bunch of good kids.”
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley is no stranger to the Dome. Coach Brandt’s program actually advanced to the state semifinals a year ago, suffering a 44-7 loss to Harlan. This trip marks their fifth to Cedar Falls in the last six years.
“The guys that were younger on (last year’s team got) valuable experience for those,” Brandt said. “It was a big thing in propelling us forward, and it was a good experience for our kids.”
They looked right at home in the 3A semifinals last week, rolling to a 42-0 win over Solon. Senior quarterback Tanner Te Slaa threw for 336 yards and four touchdowns, including 140 yards and two scores to senior receiver Landyn Van Kekerix. Meanwhile, the defense held Solon to just 136 total yards.
“It’s just a credit to our kids and coaches,” Brandt said. “My assistants did a heck of a job putting together an incredible game plan, and the kids went out and executed at such a high level. Whenever you get to big games, your playmakers need to make plays, and our playmakers definitely made plays on that day.”
The Nighthawks are averaging 46.5 points per game and have done it while ranking No. 4 in passing yardage and No. 11 in rushing. Te Slaa has thrown for 2,264 yards and 32 touchdowns against just four interceptions, working the ball around to seniors Caleb Kats (37 receptions, 633 yards, 9 TD), Van Kekerix (29 receptions, 715 yards, 14 TD), Vance Katzfey (22 receptions, 361 yards, 2 TD) and Sam Remmerde (18 receptions, 372 yards, 5 TD).
The running game has also been plenty balanced with Van Kekerix leading the team with 649 yards and 17 touchdowns. Fellow seniors Lane Schmidt (376 yards, 5 TD), Bryson Van Grootheest (261 yards, TD) and Cade Fisher (202 yards, 8 TD) have also been rushing threats this season.
“That’s kind of a coach’s dream,” Brandt said. “To be able to use our kids in a lot of different aspects and a lot of different angles. It makes whoever you play cover the entire field. Harlan’s got the same thing, and we know the importance of that.”
The defense, meanwhile, tops the class with just 9.2 points allowed per game. They have two shutouts, and they’ve also held five others to single digits this season. The defensive unit is led by Van Kekerix, who has 65.5 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks. Classmates Jaxon Rozeboom (38.5 tackles, 16.0 TFL, 3.5 sacks), Casey Pick (47.5 tackles, 15.5 TFL, 3.0 sacks) and Fisher (29.0 tackles, 10.5 TFL) have also been disruptive pieces all year.
“It’s been our kids and coaches preparation and teaching them what to do,” Brandt said. “I’ve got an excellent defensive staff, and they do a heck of a job of getting our kids in the right spot. Defense has definitely been a strength of our team over the years, but this year they’ve really executed and prepared really well.”
Now, Coach Brandt and his staff will prepare for a rematch with a Cyclones team that ended their season in dominant fashion a year ago.
“You look at that team, and there’s no weaknesses in any aspect,” Brandt said. “Those kids love to play football. They fly around to the football, and they love to get to the ball defensively. They’re aggressive and some of the best kids I’ve watched this year.”
Harlan’s offense is the only unit in Class 3A that averages more points per game (50.9). They lead the state in passing yards (3,220) and passing touchdowns (46) and have also rushed for an additional 1,587 yards (14th in 3A).
“Where do you start?” Brandt said about the Cyclones offense. “You’ve got the running game aspect, you’ve got the passing game aspect. They involve a ton of people as well. They’ve got some really special people doing things. They’re kind of similar to us in that aspect. They’ve got a lot of people they can involve and get the football to, and they all do good things with it.”
Trevor Maeder and Tom Moore will have play-by-play from Friday’s Class 3A state championship at 1:00 PM on KMA-FM 99.1. Listen to the full interview with Coach Brandt below.