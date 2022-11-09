(Carlisle) -- Carlisle football's explosive rushing attack has the Wildcats in their deepest playoff run since 2007.
"It's special to be playing this time of year," Coach Mark Hoekstra said. "It's something we always hope happens. It hasn't happened for 15 years. That's a long time, so it's something rare and special."
The Wildcats earned their spot in Cedar Falls with postseason wins over Newton (48-28) and Iowa City Liberty (56-28).
They ran wild in their state quarterfinal win over Liberty, carrying the rock 70 times for 514 yards and eight touchdowns.
"To perform like that was impressive," Hoekstra said. "With the weather we had, we had no turnovers. We held onto the ball, sustained drives and kept them off the field. The execution was very good."
The Wildcats' two-headed most of Jes Krcil and Jack Laughlin shined in the win. Krcil churned for 187 yards and three scores on 24 carries, and Laughlin posted 174 yards and four scores.
The combo has paced the Wildcats. Krcl has 1,453 yards and 20 scores this season, while Laughlin has accounted for 1,324 yards and 23 scores.
"They're tough and durable," Hoekstra said about his combo. "They're very similar in their running styles. When you ask kids for that kind of a load, it can take its toll on them. But they've worked hard in the weight room to handle that load."
Carlisle comes into Cedar Falls on a 10-game win streak. Hoekstra feels his team is playing its best football as they prepare for a state semifinal with Lewis Central.
"We had to find ourselves a little bit," Hoekstra said. "We had some kids without a lot of experience. We weren't sure what our identity would be when we started, but we found ourselves. I think we're hitting our stride at the end."
Carlisle's lone loss? A 28-21 defeat at the hands of Lewis Central on September 2nd.
"That was the toughest opponent we've had all year," Hoekstra said. "They're as physical and dangerous offensively as anyone. They have everything you need. When we saw them last time, they were a complete team."
Quarterback Braylon Kammrad and running back Johnathan Humpal lead a balanced Lewis Central offensive attack.
"This isn't a team you look at and say, 'Well, they're really good here, but have a weakness here'", Hoekstra said. "Anytime a team is complete, it forces you to play straight. If you overload on one thing, they'll beat you with something else."
Carlisle's veer-option attack thrives on controlling the tempo. To do that, they must limit mistakes.
"It's cliche, but you can't turn the ball over," Hoekstra said. "The margin of error has shrunk quite a bit. We want to establish what we do, but the number one thing is to take care of the football."
Trevor Maeder and Tom Moore have the call of Carlisle/Lewis Central Thursday at 4 PM on KMA-FM 99.1.
