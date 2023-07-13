(Clarksville) -- A year after a heart-breaking regional final loss, Clarksville softball is back in the state tournament for the fourth time in the last seven years and for the fifth time in program history.
The Indians' 28-1 campaign has turned the heads of many this year, including their head coach, Katie Burman.
"I'm proud of our team," Burman said. "It was a pleasantly surprising year after losing our top hitter and pitcher from last year. This is huge for us to make it this year."
Perhaps the Indians' winning culture, highlighted by a state title in 2020, made for the seamless transition as they put new faces in new places.
"It says a lot," Burman said. "This was a goal, but we didn't know if it was possible. They've seen teams in the past do it. It was awesome for them to come through."
Clarksville is state-bound after a dominant 12-2 win over St. Ansgar in a regional final. The win succeeded a 3-0 scare from Don Bosco in the regional semifinals.
"You could tell they weren't satisfied with how we hit," Burman said. "We knew we had to come out early (against St. Ansgar). And I think our loss in the regional final last year was on our mind."
The Indians have feasted at the plate with a .399 average. Sophomore Emalee Manwarren hits .519 with 21 RBI, while Rachel Borchardt, Paige Kampman, Jenna Myers, Cailyn Hardy, Mollie Bloker, Claire Lodge, Hannah Wangsness and Katie Kampman also contribute to the lineup.
"They do a good job of just doing their thing and not thinking," Burman said. "We have the school record for least amount of strikeouts. That says a lot. They know they have a job to do, and they get the bat on the ball."
Hardy, who played at shortstop and third base in recent years, assumed the pitching role this year. Hardy has thrown 138 innings with a 1.27 ERA and 163 strikeouts.
"She's just a good all-around athlete," Burman said. "She's so quick. She's gained a lot of pitching speed that she didn't have in the past."
Hardy will have her hands full Tuesday when she faces Southeast Warren in a state quarterfinal. The Warhawks (25-6) -- last year's Class 1A state runner-up -- hit at a .355 clip and have crushed 26 home runs this year.
"We knew whoever we played was going to be really good," Burman said. "A team that knows how to get to the state finals is a challenge. We'll play our own game. We don't know much about them, which can be a blessing."
Burman hopes her team can stay within themselves on Tuesday.
"Play our game, and don't be jittery," she said. "Two years ago, we went up there, and I could tell they were nervous. Hopefully, they have that in their minds this year."
Trevor Maeder (@TrevMaeder96) has reports from Clarksville/Southeast Warren on Tuesday night. Hear the full interview with Coach Burman below.